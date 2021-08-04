St. Clair city employees could be getting a pay bump soon. That’s if a recommendation by City Administrator Travis Dierker gets approval.
At the St. Clair Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday, Dierker asked the board to consider a longevity pay raise he said would help the city retain its staff. He asked that employees with over 10 years of tenure with St. Clair receive a $2-per-hour pay increase, employees with five to 10 years of tenure receive $1.50 more per hour, employees with three to four years of tenure receive $1 more per hour and employees with two or less years of tenure receive a 50-cent pay increase. The city has nine employees with over 10 years of tenure, 4 with five to 10 years, 8 with three to four years and 6 with two years or less, according to a memo from the administrator. These numbers do not include employees on probation or elected officials, both of which would not receive raises. Dierker also did not include himself in the proposal. This would go into effect Sept. 1.
“We have an excellent group of employees,” he said. “As the administrator, I must recognize when there is a need and look for the best overall solution.”
Dierker said that need comes in the form of compensation. He said that St. Clair has struggled to be competitive. As other municipalities in the area have increased pay and hired more staff, St. Clair has only implemented small monthly cost-of-living increases of .5 percent to 3 percent.
He estimates this costing around $100,000 a year and wanted to use the federal CARES Act funding given to them from Franklin County to pay for the rest of this year and part of next year.
“I would not be here requesting this if I did not think we could afford every penny of it,” Dierker said.
Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland pushed back on this. He said he’d rather see the $100,000 be used on road work.
Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes responded by saying that the city does not have the staff to keep up with road work and that this would help them hire and retain that staff.
Viehland also said he’s been trying to get the city to better enforce its policy that all city employees wear seat belts while driving city vehicles, yet he said he still saw a city employee driving without a seat belt the other day.
“Why should we give him a raise if he can’t do that little thing?” he said.
Ward 1 Alderman Cherie Counts pointed out that the city tends to train its staff only for them to leave in a couple years for another city.
“They can make more money 10 miles over,” she said.
Mayor Cozy Bailey said she’s not against raises but would like to see performance reviews, what positions the employees hold and the employees’ responsibilities taken into account rather than just longevity.
Counts pointed out that loyalty is something the city should want to promote.
Sikes pointed out that supporting its staff is important for the city’s aspirations of growth.
“If we want to grow, we have to have the stability in our staff to support growth,” she said.
The board decided to table this for its next meeting.