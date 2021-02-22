The St. Clair branch of Scenic Regional Library announced its community garden program will begin this spring with raised beds available to check out. Individuals or groups can reserve one of 14 spots for vegetables or one of eight smaller beds for flowers.
The library has been working toward the garden since the St. Clair Farmers’ Market suggested one in 2016. That summer, the First Baptist Church and United Methodist Church in St. Clair donated land to the library for the creation of a community garden, according to Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell.
“We’ve tried to be more creative with our new libraries with the spaces we have. We’ve tried to think of a unique feature for each branch,” Campbell said. “This was an opportunity we felt like we could fill. We want to give each branch a community feature like this.”
The project was led by Paula Dace, a member of the St. Clair Friends of the Library’s governing committee and a master gardener, who designed and directed construction of the garden. Cozy Bailey, owner of Cozy by Nature, and her mother, Master Gardener Carolyn Cikovic, also helped build it. Bill Snow, the library’s facilities manager, constructed the beds, installed the fencing and is building a pergola and bench.
The project is being funded by the Friends of the Library group. It was initially planned for spring 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.
Campbell said he hopes the space can be used by churches, food pantries, school classes and people who rent or live in an apartment and can’t garden at their home.
Patrons who want to check out a bed in the garden must attend an informational meeting via Zoom or phone on Saturday, Feb, 27 at 2 p.m. Register at 636-629-2546.