Through this summer’s extreme conditions — scorching heat waves, statewide drought and days-long downpours — the growers at the St. Clair Community Garden have persevered.
Now in its third growing season, the community garden was launched at the St. Clair branch of Scenic Regional Library in 2021. Nine gardeners “checked out” raised beds this year to grow a variety of vegetables and flowers.
Alesia Cullen, the branch manager for the St. Clair library, said she has enjoyed watching the program blossom, even though she struggles with gardening herself.
“It is a wonderful, wonderful thing, and I love that we have it. I just wish I didn’t have such a red thumb!” she said.
The idea for the garden was sowed in 2016 by the St. Clair Farmers’ Market, according to previous Missourian reporting. The library received a donation of land from the First Baptist Church and United Methodist Church in St. Clair that summer. Among the community members who helped construct it were Cozy Bailey, current mayor of the city, and her mother, Carolyn Cikovic, a master gardener.
Mindy Meyers, a gardener and employee of the St. Clair library, maintains two beds in the garden where she has grown tomatoes, peppers and carrots this year. She said that she has tried gardening at home but sees much better results at the community garden.
“I don’t know if it’s the raised beds, or maybe because they keep it fertilized, because we have our compost that we mix in with it as well, but I haven’t had any issues with bugs,” said Meyers.
Cullen said that in years past, gardeners have tried “concocting some homemade recipes to keep some bugs out,” but that the garden does not allow pesticides.
The erratic weather this year did not deter the gardeners, although Meyers said that her own plants suffered as a result. More than half of the state remains in some kind of drought classification, and parts of Franklin County received “extreme drought” designations in July, only alleviated by heavy storms in early August.
“We did get good produce out of (our plants), but they were absolutely affected because we had the drought and then I think all that rain kind of drowned them,” Meyers said.
Cullen said the library has begun collecting donations for a seed library that would expand the possibilities for next season’s gardeners. She has received donations from Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, ranging from eggplant to watermelon to many varieties of tomatoes.
She said that any library cardholder will be allowed to access the seed library.
The number of participants in the community garden has grown from four people in its first year to nine, and both librarians said they hope to attract more participants next year.
“I think that whenever you grow in a community garden like that, it pushes you to take care of it better,” said Meyers.
