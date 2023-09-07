082423-StC-community-garden.jpg
Buy Now

Amanda Bretz plucks dead flower heads from her marigold plant Aug. 24 while tending to her beds at the St. Clair Community Garden, Bretz said she recently planted new produce for the fall and is waiting to harvest arugula and kale. Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Through this summer’s extreme conditions — scorching heat waves, statewide drought and days-long downpours — the growers at the St. Clair Community Garden have persevered.

Now in its third growing season, the community garden was launched at the St. Clair branch of Scenic Regional Library in 2021. Nine gardeners “checked out” raised beds this year to grow a variety of vegetables and flowers. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.