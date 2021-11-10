St. Clair’s Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes announced she will be running for reelection this April.
She is one of three elected officials in St. Clair up for reelection, including City Marshal Mike Wirt, who is also running for reelection.
“If re-elected, you will see the same public servant mentality that you have seen in my previous terms,” Sikes wrote in an email to The Missourian.
She cited her involvement in bringing a new playground to Evergreen Park and said she intends to make Orchard Park accessible for people of all ability levels.
“I have children that love the park, and I want to see our parks become something all of our families can enjoy and feel safe in,” she said.
She said, if reelected, she would focus on using the street budget wisely, enhancing parks, improving the police department and retaining city staff focuses of her next term.
Wirt said his experience and loyalty to the city makes him qualified for this position.
“I’ve been employed by the city for 31 years, and I’ve been with the police department for 31 years,” he said. “And I want to continue some of the things I’ve been doing here.”
Wirt said he’s been focused on securing higher pay for officers and better equipment for the department.
“I’ve adopted this city as my home, and I intend to keep this city safe to the best of my abilities,” he said.
As marshal, Wirt serves as police chief and oversees a department of 14 full-time police officers and two administrative staff members. He earns $66,500 annually, but that salary will be reviewed at a Nov. 15 board of aldermen meeting.
Ward 1 Alderman Cherie Counts said she is “still contemplating (her) decision.”
The election is still six months away. Election Day is April 5, 2022. Those who wish to run for one of these offices must file at City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive, between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28, according to City Clerk Kim French. City code mandates that to be an alderman, candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a St. Clair resident for at least a year and a resident of the ward from which they are elected. Aldermen earn $1,920 per year.