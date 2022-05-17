The Missouri Department of Transportation is nearing the end of the first part of its bridge deck replacement on Highway 47 over Interstate 44 in St. Clair.
The $4.2 million project, part of Gov. Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program, is replacing the decks on their existing steel girders. Along with Highway 47, it is expected to include a new bridge deck at the Highway 30 overpass above the interstate.
Crews will pour concrete on the first part of the bridge in the next couple weeks, said Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties. Traffic on the Highway 47 bridge is now open to one lane in each direction.
“They’re setting forms now,” O’Connor said. “They’re going to set some steel and pour that deck.”
Once the new deck is in place and the concrete cures, the bridge deck on the other side of the bridge will be demolished, with one lane in each direction opening on the new bridge deck, O’Connor said.
“We’re looking at moving traffic to the other side of the bridge around the middle of June,” he said.
Pavement on the ramps will be replaced during the second phase of Highway 47 bridge construction.
Contract completion date on the Highway 47 project is Nov. 1, MoDOT officials previously said. But the department is offering the contractor an incentive of $7,000 for each day it is finished prior to Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The bridge at the Highway 30 exit, located just under two miles to the southwest of the Highway 47 exit, will have its deck totally removed toward the end of 2022. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 47.
“They will remove the concrete bridge deck and pour it all at one time,” O’Connor said.
There were some delays on the Highway 47 project because of rain but “nothing super-major,” O’Connor said.
The tentative schedule calls for the entire project to be completed by the end of the year, O’Connor said.
“Everything is going as planned, nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.
According to MoDOT’s website, plans to completely close the I-44 ramps to and from Highway 47 for the project were changed after public feedback. After hearing from the public and discussions with business owners and emergency management officials, right turns will now be allowed to and from the Highway 47 ramps, when possible, “to help provide roadway access and mitigate impacts to local businesses during construction of this project.”
Another option presented was to build ramps from I-44 to the existing outer roads. According to MoDOT, this was deemed not feasible because of safety concerns over mixing high-speed interstate traffic with two-way traffic on the outer roads. That option would have required redesigning plans and getting approval from the Federal Highway Administration for making a temporary shift in the interstate, all leading to a much higher project cost.