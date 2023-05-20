The Highway 30 bridge over Interstate 44 in St. Clair has reopened to traffic.
The bridge closed for demolition of its road deck on March 2.
“Those bridges are open to traffic now, we just opened 30 last week,” Stephen O’Connor, Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said at Thursday’s meeting of the Franklin County Transportation Committee. “All the ramps are open. There’s still some cleanup to do, but we’re mostly done on that job.”
The Highway 30 bridge deck replacement is part of a larger project that also included the replacement of the Highway 47 bridge deck over Interstate 44 in fall 2022. The cost of the total project is $4.19 million.
The Highway 30 bridge deck was originally expected to be replaced late last year, but after delays, the contractor, Pace Construction, of St. Louis, opted to work on replacing the Highway HH bridge over Calvey Creek, south of Catawissa.
The Calvey Creek bridge closure is ongoing, O’Connor said.
“The bridge has been poured, and now it’s just a matter of getting the approach roadway finished,” he said. “That should be done toward the end of June.”
The Calvey Creek bridge has a $1.06 million price tag.
Work is also progressing on Highway 50 through the western part of Union, O’Connor said. The $5.3 million project includes resurfacing a 2.5 mile stretch of Highway 50 from 0.2 miles west of the intersection with Independence Drive, east to the intersection with Highway 47 south.
“We’re doing a lot of the sidewalk and curb ramps, and we just started doing a lot of pavement repairs,” he said. “That’s ongoing, and it’s going to be quite a bit of the summer. That’s a pretty long job, I’m not sure if we’ll get it completed this year.”
MoDOT chip seal projects are also coming up on the I-44 outer roads, as well as Highways 100, 185, YY and B, O’Connor said. Work is expected to start shortly after Memorial Day.
“They look to have everything done in two weeks,” he said.
It is unclear exactly how much of each road will be treated, because it needs to stay within MoDOT’s budget, O’Connor said.
County down workers
County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told committee members, which include representatives from cities and road districts in the county, that the highway department is starting to have staffing issues.
“Manpower has become a little bit of an issue with our department,” he said. “Evidently, with the good weather, and the work that is available in the private sector, some of our people have decided to go ahead and switch to working for private contractors. So we are advertising for people, the same as you do also.”
The county normally has 65 workers, but is down eight, Grutsch said after the meeting. Two of them retired.
“More power to them, they put in their time and retired,” he said. “But there are some that have found the grass greener, so to speak.”
While some government agencies have had trouble keeping workers, Grutsch said his department had consistently been at 100 percent staffing.
County commissioners downplayed the loss of employees after the meeting.
“It ebbs and flows seasonally,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
“A lot of times, we’re down more than that because we’re trying to get flaggers,” First District Commissioner Todd Boland added.
O’Connor added that MoDOT is also looking for employees. “They’re interviewing all the time,” he said.
Commission meeting
Though the commissioners are members of the Franklin County Transportation Committee, they scheduled their own meeting for the same time Thursday, and none of the three attended the transportation meeting.
They did approve a contract to officially provide $600,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for Life House Center Inc., which was recommended by the county’s ARPA Committee in December 2022.
According to Life House’s ARPA application, the Sullivan-based agency plans to use the money to buy and renovate its existing building. It said the grant will allow it to serve an additional 40 youths between ages 10 and 17, who are mostly considered at risk and unsupervised, with 98 percent qualifying for free and reduced price lunch. It averages serving 130 young people a year.