Proposal for the St. Clair High School Performing Arts Center

Pictured is a rendering of the proposed 780-seat performing arts center that was shown to the St. Clair school board Aug. 25 during its meeting. Construction for the project could start this winter.  Submitted Photo.

The St. Clair R-XIII School Board faced a lengthy agenda Aug. 25, that included a look at renderings for the planned domed fine arts performance center and special committee recommendations for a student electronic device policy.

With bids set to go out for a new auditorium in October, senior project manager Jeff Keim said construction could start as soon as this winter.