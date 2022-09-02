The St. Clair R-XIII School Board faced a lengthy agenda Aug. 25, that included a look at renderings for the planned domed fine arts performance center and special committee recommendations for a student electronic device policy.
With bids set to go out for a new auditorium in October, senior project manager Jeff Keim said construction could start as soon as this winter.
Not much has changed in the design or layout of the addition, which will feature 780 seats and house St. Clair High School’s vocal program in a 19,120-square-foot domed-style auditorium east of the current auditorium and breezeway, and north of the rest of the high school. The construction will include a new main entrance and the old auditorium will be divided into office and classroom space. Outside of the performing arts center, an open area will have bathrooms, seating and a display case. In what used to be the drive-though breezeway, a collaborative workspace could be used by small groups or a classroom of students.
Construction is expected to use about $9.5 million of the about $11 million in funds left over from a 2019 bond project. Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the remaining funds could be used in additional projects like paying for fire alarm, paging system and ventilation upgrades at the high school. Acoustical upgrades in the band room would be relatively inexpensive, too, he said. Parking challenges also need to be addressed, though moving the transportation department from behind St. Clair Junior High to the former Main Line Hauling building on Lofting Industrial Drive would alleviate some of the shortages and congestion, Kruse said.
Later in the meeting, Campus Security Director Jim Wells briefed the board on recommendations made by the special committee created to address electronic devices that are distractions to St. Clair High School and Junior High students. During school they are sometimes used for bullying and harassment, according to school officials.
The issue was first brought up in June, when Kruse proposed the district ban student devices in buildings during school. Instead of adopting the proposal, the board directed Wells and a committee to review the current policy, which allows students to use devices during passing time.
“One thing all the community agreed on was that if we can reduce the amount of distractions with cell phones, the whole educational process runs smoother,” Wells told the board.
After a unanimous vote to approve the recommendations, students will now only be allowed to use their phone before the first bell, during lunch, and after the last bell of school. When going to the bathroom from class, students will have to leave their phone in the classroom, but they will be allowed to use head phones to listen to music with their district-issued chromebooks.
“The policy allows students the opportunity to contact family members before school, during their lunch period and after school,” Wells said. “(The committee) wanted parents and adults to understand that there is a time and a place to communicate with your child. Learn their lunch shift and use the time to reach them as necessary.”
Wells and Kruse said most disciplinary actions taken by the school involve an electronic device, whether that be mean-spirited memes, messages or nude pictures being shared without permission.
The implementation date is unclear, but the new policy will be enacted after students and parents are made aware of the change via emails and assemblies. Students in violation of the new rules face phone confiscation and losing the ability to bring electronic devices within school buildings.
“I think (the new policy) will reduce discipline problems and increase communication between staff and students,” Wells said.
The board also directed Wells and the committee — which met twice in August with 9 and 12 attendees — to come up with a recommendation for an electronic device and social media education program for every age group within the district. Currently, that type of curriculum is concentrated in the 5th grade DARE program and at an informative 6th grade assembly.
Wells said the committee, which already had some ideas, will look into videos and other presentations and have a recommendation at an upcoming meeting.
Board member Tracy Roberts, who is a counselor in St. Clair with Dynamic Change Counseling said social media’s effect on users’ mental health should be part of the education programs.