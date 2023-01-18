The hallways at Edgar Murray Elementary in St. Clair will be water tight soon — the board of education unanimously agreed to replace the 20-year-old leaky rubber roof.
St. Clair R-XIII School District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting that because of the age of the roof at the building, the roof started shrinking at the seams and could not be patched further. The board approved repairs by Beachwood, Ohio company Tremco Roofing, as recommended by their five-year roofing maintenance plan.
Tremco has contracted with the district “for a couple years,” Kruse said, and the company reported several issues with cracking, patches and failed brick joints. The rubber roof needs to be replaced and the walls require tuckpointing.
The board approved a $675,000 budget for the project, as recommended by Tremco, but contractors estimated it to cost $485,599. The new roof will come with a 10-year warranty but can be resealed to prolong its lifetime, just like the current roof.
Another repair the district needs to make soon is to seal some leaks around the gutter scuppers on the preschool wing of St. Clair Elementary School, according to Tremco. However, the board decided the $282,394 cost was out of its budget. Members directed maintenance staff to use their budget to patch the leaks with a stopgap solution, which they had been doing for several years.
“We try to get as much (work) done as we can each year, but of course there are constraints and we have not been able to keep up with the recommended five-year list in terms of us keep pushing on down the line a bit,” Kruse said.
Later in the meeting, Kruse broke the news that The Garland Company, of Cleveland, would be replacing, for free, the sheet metal roofing it previously installed over the junior high gym. The metal is starting to rust where it is fastened to the roof and it doesn’t work right, especially in the wind. Kruse said the thin roof warps and isn’t watertight as air moves around the metal.
The original cost of the material was $33,544, and that price has nearly tripled, according to an email from a Garland representative.