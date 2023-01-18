Classroom Graphic
The hallways at Edgar Murray Elementary in St. Clair will be water tight soon — the board of education unanimously agreed to replace the 20-year-old leaky rubber roof.

St. Clair R-XIII School District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting that because of the age of the roof at the building, the roof started shrinking at the seams and could not be patched further. The board approved repairs by Beachwood, Ohio company Tremco Roofing, as recommended by their five-year roofing maintenance plan.