St. Clair Welcoming Sign

The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance last week regulating short-term rentals, which includes properties rented out through apps like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Introducing the topic at a public hearing at the board’s May 15 meeting, Building Inspector Craig Sullivan said city officials started looking at implementing a short-term rental ordinance after being approached by a real estate agent about it.