The St. Clair Ambulance District is asking voters in August to approve a 35-cent property tax increase to help it address skyrocketing call volume and staff turnover.
District Chief Nick Tiepelman said the call numbers show the need for the increase. In 2009, the district answered 2,257 calls for medical emergencies. In 2020, it answered 3,648, a record, which Tiepelman said the district is on pace to break this year.
Last year, there were 483 instances in which neighboring ambulance districts, such as Meramec or Union, had to be called to assist in St. Clair, Tiepelman said. That compares with 176 calls to assist in 2016.
Tiepelman said there were 121 days in 2021 where the district only had the manpower to staff two of its three ambulances. He said the third ambulance relies on part-time staff, who have other obligations and are less reliable, because the district doesn’t have the budget to pay more full-time staff. This ballot measure, he said would allow him to staff that third ambulance with full-time staff. He said he’s lost four staff members with a combined 20 years of experience in the last year due to low pay, and he’s struggled to find qualified candidates to fill those positions.
“I’ve had many people leave this office in tears because they had to quit,” Tiepelman said. “They had to do what’s best for their family, and pay is a significant motivator.”
The district already receives a 35 cents per $100 assessed valuation property tax, which was passed by voters in 1998, and a half-cent sales tax, which was passed by voters in 2007, according to Missourian archives. The sales tax is subject to a mandatory rollback, however. This means that for every $1 raised through the sales tax, 50 cents goes to the ambulance district and 50 cents goes back to taxpayers through property taxes, meaning the sales tax reduces property taxes. In 2021, because of this rollback, that 35-cent property tax was reduced to 22 cents.
Through these taxes, the district brought in $1.1 million in 2021, according to numbers provided by Tiepelman. He said 75 percent of that is spent on employees’ salaries and benefits.
Proposition EMS calls for a 35-cent property tax per $100 assessed valuation, which would also be subject to this rollback system. In practical terms, if you use 2021’s sales tax numbers to calculate the rollback, this tax will add $64 to the annual property tax on a $100,000 home.
There is no organized opposition to the measure, according to state campaign finance reports.
If the measure passes, the district plans to use new funding to immediately increase pay for paramedics and improve their retirement plans, which will help the district attract and retain experienced staff, Tiepelman said. Starting paramedics currently make $13.75 an hour.
“When you start out as a brand new paramedic, it takes years to really be comfortable with the position and the community and get to know the area,” Tiepelman said. “So when we lose somebody who has 10 years experience or seven years experience and dedication to the district, it’s a hard blow.”
Tiepelman said the district also plans to add a fourth ambulance if the measure passes. It currently has two ambulances at its St. Clair station and one at its Lonedell station. It wants to add a second in Lonedell.
Tiepelman said a fourth ambulance is needed because the one ambulance in Lonedell is often busy and sending an ambulance from St. Clair to calls in Lonedell turns the trip to Mercy Hospital Washington into a two-hour trip total and to a St. Louis hospital a two-and-a-half to three-hour trip. That ambulance would be staffed with part-time employees and will only operate during peak hours, he said.
“We have to be competitive, and we need to create three full-time ambulances,” Tiepelman said. “It’s just simply we have to have full-time employees to make sure that these ambulances are going all the time, and the district requires three full-time ambulances.”
Andy Rose, a paramedic in the district, said being short-staffed is “grueling” on the team that has to start working longer hours.
“When you’re running short-staffed, it gets difficult,” Rose said.
The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary election has passed. Absentee voting for the primary election is ongoing. To request an absentee ballot, voters must contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. July 20.