St. Clair Ambulance District

Andy Rose, a paramedic with the St. Clair Ambulance District, pulls a stretcher out of an ambulance Thursday. The district is asking voters for a 35-cent property tax increase to deal with staffing issues and rising call volumes in Aug. 2’s election. 

 Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

The St. Clair Ambulance District is asking voters in August to approve a 35-cent property tax increase to help it address skyrocketing call volume and staff turnover.  

District Chief Nick Tiepelman said the call numbers show the need for the increase. In 2009, the district answered 2,257 calls for medical emergencies. In 2020, it answered 3,648, a record, which Tiepelman said the district is on pace to break this year.