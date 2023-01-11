For its open assistant superintendent role, the St. Clair R-XIII School District hired New Haven Elementary School Principal Kasi Meyer, a 1995 St. Clair High School graduate.
“She’s a highly-organized, dedicated-to-kids school administrator who just wants to do what’s best for kids and would go to whatever lengths it takes to make school a good experience for them,” St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. Meyer and Kruse have worked together before, when Kruse was superintendent of the New Haven district prior to his current position.
Meyer, the principal at New Haven Elementary since 2007, is replacing retiring St. Clair’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Nadine Aitch, who had been with the district for 26 years. Aitch, who was previously St. Clair Elementary School principal, announced her retirement in October.
“When I came to St. Clair High School (as a student) an entire world opened for me, so many opportunities,” Meyer said. “I just wanted to do everything and be involved in everything, and the education that I got there changed my life. It changed the trajectory of my life and I just want kids to know that, I’m a model of that. I hope they feel the same way when they’re there.”
Meyer’s entire educational career has been in Franklin County. She said she was inspired to be a teacher while a student aid as a senior in high school. In 1997, after getting her associate degree from East Central College, she started as a paraprofessional in St. Clair while earning her bachelor’s from Central Methodist University at ECC’s campus. Starting in 1999, Meyer taught second grade for several years in the district and was also a third grade teacher for two years in the Union School District before Kruse and the board of education at New Haven hired her in the principal role.
“I will never forget that first classroom I was in (as a student teacher),” Meyer said. “I just saw the difference that (second grade teacher Jennifer Slemp) made with kids and I said, ‘I want to do that.’ ”
Kruse said Meyer’s expertise would be invaluable, especially because she saw over the New Haven Elementary expansion in the late 2000s.
“She has been an elementary principal for 15 years and it’s in a smaller district, and she has been involved in more district-wide operations than would be probably typical for an elementary principal,” Kruse said. “I know she’s been involved in work with board policy and working with federal programs.”
After getting her bachelor’s degree in education in 1999 from CMU, Meyer went on to get a master’s and specialist degree in 2002 and 2004 from Southwest Baptist University.
Meyer said that Aitch was a professional mentor when they were both at St. Clair Elementary, and she will continue to reach out when there are future obstacles that Aitch may have insight on.
She said higher administration has been a goal throughout her educational career, and said it is exciting to rejoin her former boss.
“I’m very excited about working with (Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning) Melissa (Husereau), and I think that’s a solid team,” Meyer said. “The board is extremely supportive of the work they do. And it feels good to be going home.”
Meyer said she and her husband and daughter, who is a senior at NHHS, plan to continue living in New Haven.