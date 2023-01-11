For its open assistant superintendent role, the St. Clair R-XIII School District hired New Haven Elementary School Principal Kasi Meyer, a 1995 St. Clair High School graduate.

“She’s a highly-organized, dedicated-to-kids school administrator who just wants to do what’s best for kids and would go to whatever lengths it takes to make school a good experience for them,” St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. Meyer and Kruse have worked together before, when Kruse was superintendent of the New Haven district prior to his current position.