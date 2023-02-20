The St. Clair Board of Aldermen will take public comment on Tuesday evening regarding the proposed annexation of an 8-acre property on the city’s north side.
The annexation hearing for 8207 Highway 47 is set for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Clair City Hall. City officials say it is a voluntary annexation sought by property owner Jeff Vogelsang.
“He requested that he be able to connect into the city’s water and wastewater system, but he first must be annexed into the city,” said Craig Sullivan, St. Clair City Inspector.
Vogelsang told The Missourian he is wanting to relocate his business, Vogelsang Towing & Storage, to the vacant property, which was the previous location of a livestock sale barn. Sullivan said the annexation request includes provisions to zone the property as C-2, which is the same zoning as the adjacent property.
If the annexation is approved, Vogelsang said he has plans to build a new building on the property. The building would include an office space, an employee break room, and space for the company’s wreckers to pull inside.