St. Clair Welcoming Sign

The St. Clair Board of Aldermen will take public comment on Tuesday evening regarding the proposed annexation of an 8-acre property on the city’s north side. 

The annexation hearing for 8207 Highway 47 is set for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Clair City Hall. City officials say it is a voluntary annexation sought by property owner Jeff Vogelsang.