After a successful Independence Day fireworks show by Showtime Pyrotechnics last summer, St. Clair city officials are looking to secure the company for the next three years and to move the fireworks show closer to July 4.
At the most recent St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting, Feb. 22, City Administrator Donald Stolberg said he’s heard good things from community members about the fireworks display and recommended the city act swiftly.
“If we got some good people and we want to keep them I’d like to do a three-year contract with the pyrotechnics,” he said.
Additionally, the board debated when the show should take place.
Last summer, and for several years before that, St. Clair held its fireworks show on the final Saturday of June at Orchard Park. City officials told The Missourian at the time that they held it so early to avoid competing with other Independence Day celebrations nearby like Washington or Union, which held their fireworks shows on July 4 and July 3, respectively, in 2021.
However, the aldermen questioned whether that was a good plan going forward.
Mayor Cozy Bailey said she’s always thought that St. Clair’s fireworks show was too early.
“We’re celebrating Independence Day, not June,” Bailey said. “I look forward to Independence Day, every year. Every year, it’s one of my favorite all-time things. I mean, I’d love to see us back where we’re supposed to be celebrating on Independence Day.”
Aldermen discussed making the show July 1 every year — which would fall on a Friday in 2022, a Saturday in 2023 and a Monday in 2024 — or making it the Friday immediately before Independence Day.
In the end, they simply decided to allow Stolberg and Bailey to set dates on a year-by-year basis during contract negotiations.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Stolberg to negotiate a three-year deal with Showtime Pyrotechnics. However, the city will also accept bids from other companies.
During the Feb. 22 meeting, the Board of Aldermen also authorized Stolberg to negotiate an agreement with Sikich Governmental Services to perform an audit of the city.
The board also approved the hiring of a new public works employee, Samuel Reed. Public Works Director Jason Ivie said they’ve been struggling to fill this position. St. Clair Police Chief Mike Wirt said he’s also struggling to fill a vacant position. He called the search for a new police officer “mediocre at best.”