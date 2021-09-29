The St. Clair Board of Aldermen met Monday to discuss hiring a new city inspector, the city’s American Rescue Plan funding and fall cleanup.
Hiring a new city inspector has been a topic of discussion since Mike Bursey resigned from the post in early August due to health complications. At the time, Bursey recommended the board promote City Building Assistant Kimberly Miller to city inspector. Miller has taken on Bursey’s responsibilities since he left, and the board has had extensive debate over whether to give Miller a raise to compensate her for the increased responsibilities.
City Administrator Travis Dierker explained to the board that a hiring committee met last week and interviews were conducted Monday afternoon prior to the aldermen meeting. He said there were a few candidates the committee wanted to interview a second time, and he expected to have a recommendation for the board at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 4.
Dierker also notified the board that the city is receiving $475,000 through the American Rescue Plan, a federal program designed to provide relief from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the city has received half of the funds to date and will present recommendations on how to use the money at the next meeting.
The board also discussed plans for fall cleanup, which will take place Nov. 3, 4 and 6.