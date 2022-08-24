Augusta Elementary School

Augusta Elementary School in Augusta, Mo. 

 Contributed Photo.

Augusta Elementary will not be sharing a school resource officer (SRO) with other schools in the Washington School District after the St. Charles County Council voted to hire 14 officers to place in schools in unincorporated areas.

The council used $2.2 million in federal funding for the plan, which pays for the salaries, training and equipment of the officers, who are employed by the St. Charles County Police Department (SCCPD). Previously, a Washington Police Department officer paid for by the district and the city of Washington would patrol Augusta and the district’s six other elementary schools. An SRO is also posted at both Washington High School and Washington Middle School constantly during the day.