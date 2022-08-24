Augusta Elementary will not be sharing a school resource officer (SRO) with other schools in the Washington School District after the St. Charles County Council voted to hire 14 officers to place in schools in unincorporated areas.
The council used $2.2 million in federal funding for the plan, which pays for the salaries, training and equipment of the officers, who are employed by the St. Charles County Police Department (SCCPD). Previously, a Washington Police Department officer paid for by the district and the city of Washington would patrol Augusta and the district’s six other elementary schools. An SRO is also posted at both Washington High School and Washington Middle School constantly during the day.
Wentzville resident and SCCPD Officer Camilla Cooke has been hired to fill the post in Augusta.
“It is a continuation of what we have done in the past,” Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said. “We have a strong partnership with the three county organizations, because we also work with Franklin County, Warren County and St. Charles County.”
She said deputies with the departments have stopped in to check on schools throughout the district from time to time and will continue to do so.
This is Cooke’s first time as an SRO, after serving for a year as a police officer for SCCPD and before that as an officer with the University City Police Department.
A Swedish national, Cooke said she has been in law enforcement for about 20 years, including as a border patrol agent in Stockholm. She moved to the U.S. in 2004 and graduated with a bachelor of arts in criminal justice in 2008, later earning a master’s from Lindenwood University.
“This is usually an area that I love patrolling, so when Augusta became available, I said, ‘Yes, please give me that one,’ ” Cooke said.
Cooke said on a day-to-day basis she will be making sure the building is secure and there are no suspicious cars or people around the property. She also will be doing some education, like teaching STCCPD’s Substance Tobacco Alcohol Resistance Training (START).
“We’ve had extensive intruder training, just making sure that the school is as safe as it can be for the kids to be here and for the families to feel safe leaving their kids to the schools,” Cooke said.