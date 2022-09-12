A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington.
Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
On Sept. 6, 2021, Hampton and Wilcox were allegedly caught by a Washington police officer with a bong, two syringes and $2,503 worth of stolen car parts in his truck in the parking lot of Riechers Tire and Auto’s Madison Street location, according to a probable cause statement filed by WPD.
Hampton reportedly initially told police officers that the bong and syringes belonged to a friend and he was only in the parking lot to fix the straps on the bed of his truck, and Wilcox “was not able to provide any believable information,” according to the probable cause statement.
Later, Hampton reportedly admitted to stealing the car parts from a red bin near the rear of the building and to driving across the street to Purcell Tire and Service Center where he stole more car parts from a similar bin, according to the statement.
The statement does not specify whether Hampton had to forcibly break the bin to get the contents inside. Hampton also reportedly told police he had been smoking methamphetamine.
Hampton is scheduled to appear at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union at 9 a.m. Oct. 6, and Wilcox is scheduled to appear at the same courthouse at 9 a.m. Sept. 22. Jailhouse booking photos of Hampton and Wilcox were not available as of press time.