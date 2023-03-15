Union Rummage Sale
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

While Union’s spring Rummage Sale sold fewer dealer tables than in the recent past, organizers were still pleased with the turnout.

Saturday’s event at the City Auditorium sold 22 tables, down from 36 tables sold at the spring 2022 sale and even below the 24 tables sold at the first fall Rummage Sale in October 2022.

Tags