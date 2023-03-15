While Union’s spring Rummage Sale sold fewer dealer tables than in the recent past, organizers were still pleased with the turnout.
Saturday’s event at the City Auditorium sold 22 tables, down from 36 tables sold at the spring 2022 sale and even below the 24 tables sold at the first fall Rummage Sale in October 2022.
“I think it went pretty well,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “A lot of the vendors seemed to be happy with the amount of people that came in. They all seemed to do as well or better than they were hoping, to offset whatever cost to get in there.”
Vendors sold items ranging from clothes to St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia to fishing rods at the event.
Even with fewer tables sold, more visitors seemed to come in, though official totals were not kept, Pohlmann noted. The city collected $440 in vendor fees.
“Early, we had a really strong first hour and a half,” he said. “It was solid people coming through. And then it, kind of, slowed down but stayed steady for the rest of the day.”
Customers continued to come in until the four-hour sale ended at 1 p.m., Pohlmann said. “There were still some straggling in between 12:30 and 1,” he said.
Three of the tables at the event were used by the Franklin County Humane Society. The organization sold donated items raising $730. That was an increase over $362 collected from three tables at the fall 2022 sale.
“It was a great sale for us,” said Laura Amlong, Humane Society director of development.
A puppy named River, who greeted customers as the entered the auditorium, did not get adopted Saturday.
Whether the fall Rummage Sale is held in 2023 remains up in the air, Pohlmann said. The city is planning renovations to the auditorium, and it is not yet clear if they will start by the time the sale is planned. The 2022 fall event was held Oct. 1, 2022.
Pohlmann expects the renovations, which have not been bid, to start in late August.
“I don’t know what that’s going to look like,” he said.
The spring Rummage Sale was held the second Saturday in March this year after previously taking place the first Saturday in March.