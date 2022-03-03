The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Friday and Saturday of this week. The spring-like weather has spurred many to get outdoors following two recent snow/ice storms. Pacific artist Jan Trager took advantage of the mild weather on Wednesday morning to work on her painting skills at the Washington Riverfront. Trager said she is looking forward to participating in the upcoming Augusta Plein Air Art Festival in April.
featured
Spring-like temps spur outdoor activities and artists
- Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Land of Opportunity: Hoffmanns have high hopes for Augusta as plans become reality
- Hoffmanns see more opportunity for growth in Augusta region, downtown Washington
- Pacific gifted 40 acres for new recreational trail along Meramec River
- Bonjour, Hola, Guten Tag: Hoffmanns hope to make a splash on the international stage with their Missouri wines
- Schoolhouse Rock: Son Volt guitarist John Horton reminisces on his early days
- 'Yellowstone' saga expands with '1932' prequel on Paramount+
- Talking their faith: Missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bring their mission to Washington
- Washington seeks grant for riverfront trail project
- Making His Mark: WHS alum Ryan Hoerstkamp reflects on his first season on the college gridiron
- Union Valvoline is going corporate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.