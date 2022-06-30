Drivers on Progress Parkway in southeastern Union could notice some changes.
Members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee voted unanimously June 21 to lower the speed limit to 30 mph from the current 40 mph. The committee, made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, also voted to restrict parking on some of the road.
The road extends from a growing commercial area near the intersection with Highway 50, south through a senior community, by Veterans Memorial Park, before ending at the intersection with Prairie Dell Road in the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann initially suggested only lowering the speed limit from Little Wildcat Parkway in the north, through some curves and the senior development, past Veterans Memorial Park, before having the 30 mph zone end at Corporate Drive, on the north side of the industrial park.
But Alderman Brian Pickard asked why not lower the speed limit all the way north to Highway 50. “That will slow people down at the intersection,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re on Denmark, it’s hard to navigate getting out of there. You’ve got cars coming, especially at 40 mph.”
Police Chief Andrew Parker added that, while people parking on the street is rare in the industrial park, it makes sense to extend the lowered speed limit through the industrial park to Prairie Dell Road. “I wouldn’t break it up into several sections,” he said.
The committee agreed and voted to lower the speed limit on Progress Parkway to 30 mph all the way from Highway 50 to Prairie Dell Road.
The committee also recommended not allowing street parking on Progress Parkway on the west side of the street across from Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’ve had some concerns raised in the past about cars parking on both sides of Progress Parkway, kids running across Progress Parkway,” Zimmermann said. “That’s kind of the main drive we use to the industrial park.”
With trucks heading to the industrial park, the west side of Progress Parkway is more dangerous for parking than the east side, which has a sidewalk, Zimmermann said.
The street parking primarily happens outside the park during youth soccer season in the fall, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. The soccer fields run along Progress Parkway. People also park on the street during the July 3 fireworks show.
“On a Saturday or Sunday you go out there, you would have cars parked on both sides of the road all the way up Progress Parkway,” Pohlmann told the board.
Some of the industrial park businesses don’t just operate in traditional business hours, Pohlmann said.
“I have seen cars parked on both sides and tractor trailer trucks coming down Progress Parkway, and people navigating through that throughout the week,” he said.
Progress Parkway is 37 feet wide, so there is room for emergency vehicles to get through, even with cars parked on both sides of the street, Zimmermann said.
If the city continues to have problems with people who park on Progress Parkway, the city could also consider banning parking on the east side of the street, directly by the park, Zimmermann said.
The no-parking zone will extend from Freedom Drive, the north entrance to the park, to just past the walking trail on the south end of the park.
Both decisions need final approval from the full Board of Aldermen.