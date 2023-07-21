The Washington Special Roads District (WSRD) made plans Monday to repave half of North Goodes Mill Road by the end of the year.
WSRD received a grant to repave North Goodes Mill Road from Bethlehem Road to Du Bois Road that is payable upon completion of the work. To get a jump start on the project, the commissioners discussed whether they should obtain a loan to complete the whole project immediately and repay the loan when they receive the grant, or repave part of it this year and finish the road in 2025.
The commissioners agreed to not pursue a loan for the project.
“If you can’t afford it, don’t buy it,” Commissioner Kevin Mooney said with a laugh.
After reviewing the budget for the year, the commissioners elected to dedicate $350,000 for repaving Goodes Mill Road, which would complete roughly half of the 2.5 mile stretch.
Mooney commented that the section of Goodes Mill Road closer to Bethlehem Road was in the worst condition. He and Cameron Lueken, WSRD consulting engineer with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, agreed to have the contractor start repaving at the Bethlehem Road intersection and work north on Goodes Mill Road. Lueken said NB West, the contractor for the project, would begin repaving in September or October.
