Road work

The Washington Special Roads District (WSRD) made plans Monday to repave half of North Goodes Mill Road by the end of the year.

WSRD received a grant to repave North Goodes Mill Road from Bethlehem Road to Du Bois Road that is payable upon completion of the work. To get a jump start on the project, the commissioners discussed whether they should obtain a loan to complete the whole project immediately and repay the loan when they receive the grant, or repave part of it this year and finish the road in 2025.

