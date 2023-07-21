The Washington Special Roads District (WSRD) received updates Monday evening regarding improvements to Pottery Road.
For the past month, Cameron Lueken, WSRD consulting engineer with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, has been working with Matt Matheney, a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Commission biologist, on plans to improve the last unfinished section of Pottery Road.
While most of Pottery Road has been widened with curb and gutter updates, a 1,700-foot stretch between Stone Gate Drive and Diener Road remains unfinished. The project was stalled due to one or two property owners not agreeing to a temporary construction easement required to complete the road updates.
One of the property owners, Todd Boland, the First District Franklin County commissioner, expressed concerns about sediment washing into his pond and asked Lueken to collaborate with MDC to address his concerns.
After Matheney and Lueken reviewed the plans, all parties agreed the plans were acceptable.
“Basically, we have agreed to agree, but we have not formalized it with a signature yet,” Lueken said. “So that’s what we will work on after this meeting.”
Lueken said he has now spoken with every property owner along Pottery Road, except one, and all have informally agreed to sign temporary construction easements.
“So it’s progressing, maybe not at the speed everyone wants it to, but it’s progressing,” Lueken said.
Kristopher Wolfe, another Wunderlich consulting engineer, said in the upcoming weeks, they will do more physical field work, since they originally didn’t know if the project would definitely be completed.
“The next step for us is to try to get more fine details by going out and physically locating edge of pavements, the ditches, the fences, the mailboxes, all that stuff so we know where everything is at, so when we draw up the plans we can tell people how far we’re going to be in their yards,” Wolfe said.
Once the field work is completed, the engineers can begin obtaining formal signatures from Pottery Road property owners.
While the rest of Pottery Road has a curb and gutter on both sides, the plans for the unfinished section only include a curb and gutter on the northbound lane. Both lanes will be widened to 12 feet each, but the southbound lane will have a two-foot shoulder.
Part of the plans for updating Pottery Road include constructing a forebay for Boland’s pond, which would collect sediment before it washed into the pond.
The district’s goal is to have every detail in place so it can solicit bids for the road updates in March 2024.
At their June meeting, the WSRD commissioners agreed the unfinished section needed a temporary fix to keep the road from crumbling further during the winter. On Monday, the commissioners signed a $39,000 contract to have Pacific-based construction company NB West lay a 1-inch thick leveling course over the road. Commissioner Kevin Mooney said the project would be completed by fall so “people can have safe roads through the winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.