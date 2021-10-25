Several community members gathered Thursday night to hear from Molly Butterworth, director of the Museum of Transportation in St. Louis and author of “Trains and Trolleys: Railroads and Streetcars in St. Louis.”
Her presentation is the latest in the ongoing speaker series at the local library. Recent presentations have included a retelling of the rise and fall and rejuvenation of St. Louis’ fashion industry and a discussion on rocks and minerals. Dr. Richard Steckel is the next presenter in this year’s series. His presentation is tentatively slated for Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and features discussion on the continued mystery of what happened to famed aviator Amelia Earhart.
When introducing Butterworth, Bill Schwab, adult programs director for the Friends of the Washington Public Library, said her book is of particular interest to locals because of its frequent mentions of Washington, Labadie, Pacific and the surrounding area.
Starting with the river-based transportation history of St. Louis and ending before automobiles took over transportation in the U.S. in the mid-20th century, Butterworth discussed what she called “a little snippet” of the information included in her new book, which is for sale at Neighborhood Reads.
A lot of St. Louis’ rail history revolves around the city’s regional rivalry with Chicago as the cities vied to be stops on the transcontinental railroad, Butterworth said. She detailed setbacks for St. Louis like delays to build the Eads Bridge, which helped Chicago become the Midwest rail hub it is today.
She told a local story about how the first Pacific locomotive in Missouri crashed on its maiden journey to Jefferson City. Politicians and regional celebrities were aboard the train in 1855 when the bridge over the Gasconade River collapsed, killing 31 people and setting back St. Louis’ railroad ambitions. Five months after the disaster, a bridge was built over the Mississippi River at the Quad Cities in Illinois and Iowa, laying ties for the coast-to-coast railway to bypass St. Louis.
Butterworth gave a history of trolleys in St. Louis, which, when they were implemented, were not steam or electric powered but were drawn by mules. She also talked about St. Louis’ long manufacture of transportation equipment, much of which continues today.
“I have this weird admiration and respect for vehicles,” Butterworth said. “I almost personify those. They create their own kind of individual history technologically, manufacturing, supplies-wise, but then learning about the people who created and used those is a great sideline.”