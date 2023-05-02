Amanda Spaunhorst

Amanda Spaunhorst has been named assistant principal of Washington West Elementary, effective July 1, replacing Roxann Cochran.

 Submitted Photo.

Spaunhorst is now a seventh-grade math and eighth-grade money matters teacher at Washington Middle School, where she has been for three years. Previously, she was an eighth-grade math teacher at the Lincoln County R-III School District in Troy for two years. She got her start in education in 2016 as a paraprofessional for St. Clair R-XIII School District.