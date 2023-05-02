The Washington School District announced Tuesday that Amanda Spaunhorst has been hired as assistant principal of Washington West Elementary, effective July 1. She replaces Roxann Cochran.
Spaunhorst is now a seventh-grade math and eighth-grade money matters teacher at Washington Middle School, where she has been for three years. Previously, she was an eighth-grade math teacher at the Lincoln County R-III School District in Troy for two years. She got her start in education in 2016 as a paraprofessional for St. Clair R-XIII School District.
“I’m so excited and ready for this,” Spaunhorst said, adding that she loves Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart’s vision for the district.
“I’m all in on it. I want to help make those things come to fruition with the teachers, students, parents and community. Being in administration is a great way to help that come about,” Spaunhorst said. “Washington West is going to become home away from home for me. I love being around elementary kids. You never know what each day is going to bring. It’s such an exciting opportunity.”
Washington West Elementary Principal Joe Obermark said he was also excited to welcome Spaunhorst to Washington West.
“Her instructional background and contributing work of our district’s MTSS processes will be an asset to the building,” said Obermark. “She also is someone who will engage with our students, families and staff in meaningful ways. It’s been wonderful talking with her and the excitement she has to join the West family.”
Obermark added that he wished Cochran the best following her departure at the end of the school year.
“She has been wonderful to work with and is an exceptional leader and role model in our building,” he said. “She will definitely be missed.”
A Washington High School graduate, Spaunhorst (maiden name Jacquin) has an associate of arts degree in math education from East Central College, a bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri Baptist University, and a master’s in educational administration from Missouri Baptist. She is working on her educational specialist degree.
Spaunhorst and her husband, Bryan, have four children. Cooper, 16, and Mya, 14, both attend WHS. Owen, 12, and Parker, 9, attend Clearview Elementary.