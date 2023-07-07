A proposed ordinance to allow police to enforce the city’s laws nearly brought this week’s Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting to the boiling point.
“The first thing I’m trying to figure out is, where did the bill originate? And maybe that will answer the question and clarify what the need for it is,” Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh said at Wednesday’s meeting.
City Attorney Robert Jones said the proposed ordinance was drafted at the request of city staff following their recognition of “a need for more personnel to be able to investigate and serve violation notices for illegal occupancy, and at this point it’s only our code enforcement official that does that.”
At their previous May 16 meeting, the Board of Aldermen discussed a problematic mobile home park in the city. After the property owner was denied variances he was seeking several years ago, the city was going to purchase the property for flood mitigation. Years later, however, there are still people living in some of the mobile homes, even though they aren’t supposed to, Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley said at the time.
Jones said Wednesday he previously thought the city code might already include language similar to the proposed ordinance included in the July 5 agenda packet, but not finding it, he drafted the ordinance.
“The Chief of Police and the Department of police shall enforce the provisions of this Code and all ordinances and orders of the city and have such other powers and duties as may be provided by ordinance,” the proposed ordinance states, in part. “In addition to other duties, all police officers of the city shall have the power of arrest, with or without a warrant and power to serve and execute all warrants, subpoenas, writs and other legal process.”
Police Chief Scott Melies then said he wanted to weigh in on the issue “since it seems like I catch the brunt of this one.” He spoke for several minutes, during which time he mentioned “an apparent adversarial environment between the board and staff.”
Like Jones, Melies noted that many other cities, including Eureka and Washington, have similar ordinances to the one proposed for Pacific. He explained that under the city’s current rules, it would be the building commissioner or building inspector, rather than police, who would enforce occupancy violations.
“And we’ve had several situations in the past where the building inspector has condemned buildings and posted them as condemned and people continue to live in them, we continue to get complaints from residents and neighbors,” he said.
Noting that he “didn’t want to get too off-track on this,” Melies then asserted that “many of these issues are driven by what’s in social media, not by what’s actually facts,” adding that he had not received any calls or inquiries about the proposed ordinance.
“And there are people who may be interested in negativity and divisiveness over facts, but what about the facts and information on the issues that face our police and the community? The creation of what-if scenarios that are baseless and not helpful to our community, they’re just not helpful,” he said.
When law-abiding citizens call the police about issues involving squatters living in condemned houses, they want something done that same day, Melies said.
“They want the noise and the theft and the deplorable conditions and the language and all this, they want it to stop. They can’t wait till next week when the building commissioner can make an appointment to come visit them and see what the problem is,” he said.
“This is something that police officers need to be able to address. And to ignore an ordinance like this that’s typical and has been around forever — it’s codified in, like Mr. Jones said, nearly every city — to act like it’s some evil power grab is not true.”
Lesh then interrupted Melies to say the board was simply asking basic questions.
“Your adversarial action toward the board right now is deplorable to me,” Lesh said. “Why don’t you let us ask questions and figure out what’s going on before you make judgments on what our motives are, and we will give you the tools you need. Let the process work.”
In response to a question from Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve about whether the ordinance would allow police to arrest someone simply for being homeless, Melies said the proposed ordinance was “broad-reaching” with “a lot of impact.”
“It isn’t really about what the scope of the ordinance is, it’s about how it’s applied,” he said.
Asked by Cleeve if it specifically would allow police to make an arrest “if someone decides to put their tent down by the river,” Melies said he didn’t know that doing so “would be a good application” of the ordinance.
“I don’t know who owns that property in your scenario or what the situation is, but if they don’t have an occupancy permit to occupy that property, I suppose they could be cited for not having an occupancy permit, the same as if the building commissioner went down there and saw them,” Melies said. “There’s no enlargement of the ordinances, it’s the same ordinances, it’s just who can address them in a timely fashion.”
In contrast with Melies’ comment that no one had questioned him on the proposed ordinance, some of the aldermen said they had been asked about it by their constituents.
“I just want to bring up that I had a few citizens come to me and express some concern. They actually showed up to my house this weekend. I think the way that it sits now, it’s pretty broad, and I think chief even said it’s pretty broad,” Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows said.
“I know we’re talking a lot about occupancy code, so I’m wondering if maybe the best suit would be to not have it be so broad and kind of bring it back down to just occupancy, so just something to think about going forward.”
Kelley similarly said that her “phone rang nonstop all weekend because of this,” and that she requested information about how it got on the agenda, but never got an answer.
In response, Mayor Heather Filley noted that a draft of the ordinance was included in the board’s June 20 agenda packet. Asked which city department originally requested the ordinance, Jones said City Administrator Steve Roth and Community Development Director Steve Myers sent him an email, which Filley said she approved.
Lesh said a resident told him several months ago about a time when a police officer came to his door about a nuisance violation, and he was taken aback and made nervous by the encounter.
“I definitely can see that citizen’s point, because when the police knock on your door, you usually think it’s about something criminal, not something about how your yard is kept or something about nuisance ordinances,” Lesh said.
Melies said he had not expected any public backlash over the proposed ordinance.
“It’s just a modern tool that is fairly common,” he said. “I’m just a little surprised at the pushback in the community for these tools that have been proposed recently that are totally geared towards citizen safety, and making our community better, and improving our reputation, and bringing us up to the standards that other communities have.”
Following the discussion, the board approved a first reading of the ordinance on a 4-1 vote, with Kelley voting in opposition. Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley was not at the meeting. The proposed ordinance will still have to come back before the Board of Aldermen again before it can become law.
