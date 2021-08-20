Several hundred people gathered Tuesday to tour Washington’s new $18.3 million South Point Elementary School building.
After a short presentation on the school’s front drive, the Washington School District welcomed the public with tours given by faculty who will work in the building, which is located at the intersection of Old Highway 100 and St. Johns Road.
“Collaborative” was the word of the evening.
District administrators want students, teachers and faculty to work together so much that collaboration was built into the very design and layout of the building, teachers said. St. Louis-based K&S Associates Inc. was the contractor for the building.
Most of the 36 classrooms are designed in a format called flexible grouping. In the configuration, six classrooms surround a central communal space that has bookshelves, furniture to sit and toys for younger students.
The three classrooms on either side will also be connected to one another by white boards that slide out of the way, allowing for a huge open space between three 20-student rooms, which will usually be shared by one grade of students. Because of the pandemic, faculty expect the white boards to stay closed to start the fall semester.
“Because of COVID protocols, we have to keep the kids separate,” orchestra teacher Susie Thierbach said. “So it’s a little sad we have this great thing and (will) not be able to fully utilize it.”
Director of Special Education Wendy Turnbough showed off the special education wing, highlighting different spaces where students can learn nontraditionally.
“The majority of this building is geared towards collaborative and innovative space work,” Turnbough said. “I can tell you from when everybody started and (former superintendent) Dr. (Lori) VanLeer started, that was one of the key things that we wanted for all kids. Didn’t matter if you were a special education student, it didn’t matter if you were an ELL (English language learner) student, regular ed kid, at-risk kid. That’s what this was designed for — for everybody to have access to everything and be together as much as possible. We’re pretty excited just to be able to have that space for all kids to be able to join everybody if possible.”
Seeing her new classroom was sixth grader Zara Tarannum’s favorite part of the tour of the building, She said she’s excited to be on the second floor. One of 386 students at South Point, Tarannum has just one year to enjoy the building before moving on to Washington Middle.
The top floor is also home to what was, for some, the crowning jewel of the tour — the library. Walking down the hallway past the STEM room on their right, students like Tarannum will round the corner into a room whose back wall is entirely composed of glass, from the floor up to the high ceiling, offering a view of the woods and fields surrounding South Point. Electronic blinds were not yet fitted to the panoramic windows, but soon they will be added to protect the books from afternoon sun.
Kids on the tour immediately rushed to find the best chair or spot to prop up with a book freshly plucked from the shelf.
Visiting the library once or twice a week last school year was not enough for Marsellus Parham,who will be a fifth grader at South Point this year. He told librarian Michelle Prewitt that he would be interested in a book club if pandemic protocols allowed.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I feel like I want to live in this library.”
Monday is the first day of school for Parham and his classmates at South Point and for other students in the School District of Washington.