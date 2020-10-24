A familiar name was bestowed on the School District of Washington’s new elementary school during Wednesday night’s board of education meeting.
The board unanimously voted to keep the name of the new elementary school the same as its predecessor, South Point Elementary.
The $18.3 million school, which is still under construction, is set to open in August 2021.
The new school is located at the intersection of Highway 100 and St. John’s Road.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said names were submitted by students at the school, and South Point was one name that seemed to keep reappearing. Other names in the running were Riverside Elementary, Washington Hills Elementary and Washington East Elementary.
Board Member Matt Wilson said a name change would be different if the new school was an addition and not a replacement.
The new two-story structure will house students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The 78,000-square-foot building can serve up to 550 students and is designed to allow for possible expansion in the future.
During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent John McColloch gave the board a construction update. “While I am grateful for the rain, it has put some things behind,” McColloch said, adding that the concrete curbing has been pushed back to next week due to the rain, and the structural steel construction portion overall has been pushed back 19 days.
According to McColloch, grading is nearing completion and the seeding of the site is about 90 percent done. The first floor of concrete floor slabs are complete in the three main wings along with the second floor concrete slab.
Structural steel in the north wing of the building is at about 75 percent completion and will be finished after the tilt-up storm shelter panels are set in, which is expected to be done in a week, McColloch said.
Other things like light pole bases have been finished, and water meters for the treatment plant and school building have been installed.
Despite the rain and delays, the school is expected to be completed on time, McColloch said.