The Washington School District has a future name for the district’s new baseball and softball complex, which is under construction at the former site of South Point Elementary School.

Pending Activities Director Bill Deckelman’s retirement, the fields will be called Deckelman Fields at South Point, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart announced at the board of education’s Dec. 21 meeting. Because of a district policy requiring the retirement of a namesake, the fields will be called the Fields at South Point until then, and the name change will require another board vote.