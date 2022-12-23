The Washington School District has a future name for the district’s new baseball and softball complex, which is under construction at the former site of South Point Elementary School.
Pending Activities Director Bill Deckelman’s retirement, the fields will be called Deckelman Fields at South Point, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart announced at the board of education’s Dec. 21 meeting. Because of a district policy requiring the retirement of a namesake, the fields will be called the Fields at South Point until then, and the name change will require another board vote.
A large group of Washington students, former athletes, coworkers and Deckelman’s family joined the board’s Dec. 21 meeting at the time of the announcement, surprising him.
“We do want to be able to thank the group that is here — and the group that isn’t necessarily here tonight — that had huge support for the name and wanted to be able to recognize Bill for all of his hard work with the softball and baseball fields, but more importantly, with athletics and extracurricular activities in the district,” Kephart said.
Deckelman has been with the district for 24 years, working for six years as the soccer coach before being promoted to activities director. He said, “sometimes you feel like your hair is on fire,” but he has enjoyed watching young people grow and witnessing impressive athletic accomplishments. Deckelman said retirement is still about five years away.
“I have a great respect for history,” he said. “I’ve always been a big Cal Ripkin fan and guys like that who played their whole career for one place. I’ve been at Washington my whole career but made sure I did my job in respect to people like (former AD and “father of football at WHS”) Coach Jim Scanlan.”
After voting in favor of the stand-in name, several members of the board thanked Deckelman for his work and he received a standing ovation from the faculty and members of the public who were at the meeting.
“We have the best activities director in the area and probably in the state and probably in the Midwest,” said board member John Freitag. “I don’t know another activities director that works as hard as Bill.”
The Fields at South Point are nearing the end of construction as spring baseball season approaches. Built by Byrne & Jones Construction, of St. Louis, the $3 million facility has a baseball and softball field with synthetic turf infields and natural grass outfields. Batting cages and a planned concession stand will complete the site, which is in Busch Creek’s 100-year floodplain.