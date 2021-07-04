The final pieces are falling into place at the new South Point Elementary building.
Greg Coudron, of Landmark Contract Management, updated the Washington School Board on the new South Point Elementary at its Wednesday meeting. The bottom line, Coudron said, is that the school is coming along as scheduled and will be ready to host kids in August.
The exterior of the project, located on the intersection of Highway 100 and St. John’s Road, is nearly completed. Asphalting the parking lot has been delayed because of the recent rain, but the concrete curbs have all been poured, and the base level of gravel is largely in place and ready for pavement as soon as the weather dries up enough to allow it, he said. The playground has been installed, leaving just two more things to do on the outside of the building. The final stone trim around the library’s large panoramic window is in the process of being placed, and the main entrance canopy is scheduled to be delivered in the next week.
On the inside, contractors are knotting the last few loose ends. Floor tiles, the elevator and Smart Boards are all installed, and the kitchen and gymnasium require minimal work. The gym floor is laid and painted and requires only a finish coat of sealant. Coudron went on to say that the kitchen is also 90 to 95 percent completed with all of the equipment in place, only needing some final electrical and water hookups.
Furniture isn’t slated to arrive until July 26, but in the meantime, workers are busy finishing up the plumbing and electricity, as well as touching up some paint and installing cabinets and cubbies for students’ backpacks and personal belongings. Interior doors will be the last piece of the puzzle and will be installed when contractors won’t be in and out of doorways so often.
Work began on the $18.3 million construction project last spring, and the approximately 78,000-square-foot building is designed to serve up to 550 students, with the ability to expand in the future.
Architects will give the school a final walk-through in the days before the first bell rings to complete any last-minute touch-ups that need to be addressed before children enter the sparkling new halls Aug. 23.