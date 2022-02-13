A Catawissa man is awaiting his first court appearance after being charged with one count of felony stealing, after police say the man stole and used his father’s credit cards.
On Sunday, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker announced charges were being filed against William L. Avetta, 36. The charges stem from April 2021 when the man’s father received an alert from his bank that his credit card was used for an undisclosed amount at an Ellisville retailer. The elder Avetta told police that he was at home when he received the notification.
He then discovered that several cards were missing.
According to police, the younger Avetta has stolen several things from his father in the past, including a computer and painkillers.
William Avetta is scheduled to be arraigned on this charge March 10.
Stealing is a Class D felony offense. Avetta could face a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a $10,000 fine, depending on the value of what was stolen.