Some Franklin County-owned roads are still closed because of recent rain.
Vossbrink Road, near Gerald, is closed about seven-tenths of a mile south of the intersection with Highway 50 and three-tenths of a mile north of Shotwell Road because of a culvert pipe being washed out, according to a Tuesday news release from the Franklin County Highway Department. No traffic, including emergency vehicles, can enter the area, which the closest address is 4066 Vossbrink Road, until further notice.
Nearby Shotwell Road is reduced to one lane near 3800 Shotwell Road. Barricades with lights and signs are in place.
Hoeman Road, between Gerald and New Haven, is closed at the low-water crossing slab because of water over the road.
And Detmold Road, near New Haven, is closed at the low-water crossing because of flood damage to the slab. That crossing will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, until further notice.
The county has had as many as 10 of its roads closed at times in recent days.
Anyone with questions about the roads can call the highway department at 636-583-6361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.