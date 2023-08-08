Franklin County Government Center

Some Franklin County-owned roads are still closed because of recent rain.

Vossbrink Road, near Gerald, is closed about seven-tenths of a mile south of the intersection with Highway 50 and three-tenths of a mile north of Shotwell Road because of a culvert pipe being washed out, according to a Tuesday news release from the Franklin County Highway Department. No traffic, including emergency vehicles, can enter the area, which the closest address is 4066 Vossbrink Road, until further notice.

