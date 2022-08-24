It has been 58 years since Jerry Dreisewerd edged out Mike Maune to win the inaugural Washington Soap Box Derby Championship in 1964, but the two will once again go head-to-head on Saturday as part of the Missouri Book Festival.
The festival, which is free, begins at 10 a.m., and features 30 interactive programs, book panel discussions, author presentations, writing workshops, and more. Other programming includes a baking demonstration from Father Dominic Garramone, an Irish music presentation from author Patrick Murphy, a presentation from Missouri State Historical Society Executive Director Gary Kremer, and a live wrestling event moderated by Ed Wheatley, which harkens back to the days of wrestling at the Chase. For more information about the festival, visit missouribookfestival.com.
The soap box derby races will begin at 1 p.m. on Washington’s Cedar Street, beginning at Fremont Street and ending near St. Francis Borgia Grade School. Festival organizers said they are expecting more than 1,000 people to attend the festival and expect many to line the sidewalks to watch the two racers race once more.
“There definitely seems to be a lot of excitement about this event,” said Kristy Stoyer, a member of the Missouri Book Festival Planning Committee. She said the committee began organizing the rematch as an interactive component of the festival, which aims “to bring stories and books to life.” Specifically, the soap box derby is paired with a classic car show, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Francis Borgia, that together highlights the book, “They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis.”
Stoyer said organizers will close Cedar Street beginning at noon to motor vehicle traffic. She said spectators can begin placing lawnchairs or claiming their vantage point on the sidewalks at any time leading up to the race.
When Dreisewerd, Maune and 55 other young boys raced their soap box derby cars on Washington’s East Third Street, more than 2,000 people watched the 65 qualifying heats and the ultimate head-to-head races. The races took more than two hours to complete, according to the Washington Citizen.
As was the case in the 1960s, the soap box derby is once again being sponsored by Modern Auto and the Washington Optimist Club. The races in the 1960s also were sponsored by The Missourian newspaper as well as the Washington Jaycees.
This year, Stoyer said she is hopeful to once again see the sidewalks filled with spectators.
“It would be great to see that,” Stoyer said. “The planning committee has put a lot of work into planning this and the other 29 programs that we have coming, so to have a big crowd like that would just mean a lot to the planning committee and hopefully to the community as a whole.”
Dreisewerd said he is looking forward to racing his former rival once more.
“It will be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to being back in Washington and it will be fun to see Mike again. We didn’t get much of a chance to talk that day, it was like we raced and then we were both whisked away,” Dreisewerd said in a telephone interview with The Missourian from his Ohio home. Dreisewerd, who was a 12-year-old from Warrenton when he won that inaugural race, is now 70 and works as a mechanical engineer in Akron.
He credits his experience as a soap box racer with sparking his passion for engineering.
In the era they raced, Dreisewerd and Maune had to build their own soap box derby cars using raw materials. Organizers from the All-American Soap Box Derby only provided them with a steering column, two axles and four wheels.
“We had to build it pretty much from scratch,” said Maune, 73, who added that he spent hundreds of hours working on his car, which was sponsored by Rauch Lumber, now known as Washington Lumber Co.
“That day you saw pretty much every shape, style and design of a car because every one had kind of made it their own,” Maune said. Today, racers build their vehicles from a kit of supplied materials.
Both men said this Saturday’s race will be the first time they have sat in a derby car since 1964. Dreisewerd said he imagines that the mechanics of driving a derby car will “not be too much of a challenge.”
“It will probably be a bit like riding a bike. It will all come back,” Maune said. “There is only a brake, a steering wheel and the rest is gravity.”
Unlike in 1964, Maune said he will be focused on not letting his car drift.
“That day in 1964, I let my car drift too far and it cost me some time,” Maune said. “In fact, I distinctly remember seeing Jerry’s car pass me out of the corner of my eye. ... From then on, I only saw the back of his car. I couldn’t catch him.”
In 1964, Dreisewerd went on to represent Washington in the national races in Akron, Ohio. There he finished second in his qualifying heat, losing to Michael Helbain, of St. Cloud, Minnesota. On Monday, he recalled how he never saw his soap box derby car again.
“I never got it back after that race,” Dreisewerd said. According to McKernan, once a racer wins a qualifying race for Akron, their soap box derby car is impounded by race officials and shipped to Ohio. If they win the grand prize in Ohio, the car stays in Ohio, but otherwise it is up to local sponsors to pay for the car to be shipped back to the racer.
“It could be that it is just tucked away in the basement or in some attic somewhere,” Dreisewerd said. “I tell you what, I’d love to see it again though.”
On Saturday, the pair will race in adult-sized soap box derby cars that are being loaned to the festival by the Columbia Optimist Club and soap box derby race organizers in Kansas City. The Columbia Optimist Club also is providing the starting ramps. Rick McKernan, a race coordinator with the Columbia Optimist Club, will supervise the race.
While enthusiasm for the Washington Soap Box Derby seemingly waned after the 1965 race, the Columbia Optimist Club has consistently held a race since 1938. This year, 53 drivers battled it out for supremacy in Columbia.
According to McKernan and Stoyer, the two experienced racers will be the grand finale of Saturday’s soap box derby event.
“They’ll only have that one shot at the bragging rights,” McKernan said. There will be no practice runs on the track.
Prior to their rematch, several community leaders will go head-to-head.
Maune said there will likely be feelings of “deja vu” on Saturday.
“It will be fun to relive that day again,” Maune said. He said he has “nothing to lose” in this long-awaited rematch, but he is more focused on fun than the bragging rights.
“I’ve waited 58 years to experience the fun of that day again and I can’t wait for Saturday,” Maune said.