It has been 58 years since Jerry Dreisewerd edged out Mike Maune to win the inaugural Washington Soap Box Derby Championship in 1964, but the two will once again go head-to-head on Saturday as part of the Missouri Book Festival. 

The festival, which is free, begins at 10 a.m., and features 30 interactive programs, book panel discussions, author presentations, writing workshops, and more. Other programming includes a baking demonstration from Father Dominic Garramone, an Irish music presentation from author Patrick Murphy, a presentation from Missouri State Historical Society Executive Director Gary Kremer, and a live wrestling event moderated by Ed Wheatley, which harkens back to the days of wrestling at the Chase. For more information about the festival, visit missouribookfestival.com. 