A soap box derby may be returning to Washington in August — the first since 1964.
That’s if plans by Kristy Stoyer, organizer of the Missouri Book Festival, come to fruition.
The first ever Missouri Book Festival will be held in Washington Aug. 26-27, Stoyer said.
“Our theme is ‘Where stories come to life,’” she said. “So it’s going to be an interactive festival all tied to different books.”
For example, organizers plan to bring a live wrestling match to celebrate a book about wrestling.
Another book organizers are looking to celebrate is about the automotive history, and for that, they hope to hold a soap box derby.
Organizers hope to hold the race on Cedar Street from Fremont to Main streets near St. Francis Borgia Grade School, because of its steady incline and proximity to open lots for spectators.
Stoyer said plans call for the race to be an exhibition that lasts 30 to 45 minutes and not be tied to any larger national competition, as is the case with the official International Soap Box Derby. The road would need to be closed for about three hours for the race, she said.
Logistics for the race would be handled by the Columbia Optimist Club.
During Tuesday’s Washington City Council meeting, Stoyer asked if the city would be in favor of letting them block off the road for the event.
“We haven’t officially filled out the paperwork to do it yet,” Stoyer told the council. “I wanted to see if there was any opposition or questions you might have that we can address before we actually do the paperwork and put things into motion.”
“I think it’s a great idea,” Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke said. “Let’s don’t make it go through the hoops for something we just need to allow to happen.”
Public Works Director John Nilges said in order for Stoyer to block the road, she would have to go before the traffic committee for approval, and he’s optimistic about its chances.