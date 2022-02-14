The winter weather always creates challenges for those experiencing homelessness, and last week’s winter storm was no different.
There are a few ways that people without housing can get out of the cold during extreme weather in Washington.
Overnight, rooms at the American Inn, located at 1715 E. Fifth St. in Washington, are used for temporary housing when temperatures fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Fahrenheit with rain or snow. The program is facilitated by a partnership between the Franklin County Community Resource Board, Mercy Hospital Washington and the hotel. To receive a room, a person must go to Mercy Hospital Washington where they are evaluated and, if appropriate, given a voucher for a room.
Brandon Alley, the director of public safety for Mercy Hospital Washington and the health care system’s hospitals in Jefferson and Lincoln counties, oversees the program from Mercy’s perspective.
He said that, as was expected, there was a big jump in participation last week with the heavy snowfall. He said it was “at least a 50 percent increase” over typical weeks leading up to the storm. In total, 13 different people used the program last week for a total of 27 overnight stays, he added.
Since November, when the program started for the season, 139 people have used it.
While that program helps people during the colder night hours, the city has designated the Washington Public Library as a warming center during the day.
Nelson Appell, library director, said he only saw one person there for the heat.
“(The library’s warming center) does get used,” he said. “But during a big snowfall, sometimes not as much, just because it’s so hard to get around. People tend to find a place and stay there.”
He said that once the snow stopped falling, people began to come in.
The Scenic Regional Library, which has locations in Union, St. Clair, New Haven, Pacific, Warrenton, Hermann, Owensville and Sullivan, is also designated as a warming center during colder days, but system director Steve Campbell said that they unfortunately could not open because of the heavy snow. He said that many of the staff members live far away in rural areas where the roads aren’t well-plowed.