Local school districts had a week’s worth of snow days, but administrators at Washington and Union public school districts say parents have nothing to worry about — they are still on track with their scheduled curriculums.
Students did not go to class from Feb. 9 through Feb. 18 due to road conditions and incremental weather. On the final day, all Washington School District students learned remotely, and Union R-XI gave another day off.
If there is to be another snow day this year, Union R-XI students will most likely learn through e-learning, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said. Same with Washington, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said.
“At this point in time, we do not need to make anything up,” Hayes said. “It’s just more of us trying to ensure that the learning continues and the gaps are not larger than they already are with the COVID side of it and quarantines and kids being in and out throughout the year.”
This year, the administrators planned extra learning time into their school days to account for days off due to inclement weather, Hayes and Washington Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatman said.
Therefore, although the Union and Washington districts are planning on implementing remote learning for any further snow days this year, administrators do not have concerns about running out of class time nor pushing graduations back.
“Especially this year with COVID and last year with us not being in face-to-face instruction, we have to use every possible opportunity for us to instruct our students,” Straatman said.
“When you consider our secondary students have not been in school, you know, every day since last March, it’s almost been a full year. Using every opportunity we can to have instructional minutes to instruct the curriculum is a necessity.”
Administrators were able to add extra minutes to their school days by modifying passing periods and class time lengths, Straatman said.
If there were no snow days this year, “kids would just have had more time to learn,” she said.
Like in Washington, students at Meramec Valley R-III School District learned remotely for the final day away from the classroom, or Feb. 18, according to the school’s Facebook page.
At St. Clair R-XII, snow days continued from Feb. 9 through Feb. 18.
In addition, the schools all had varied versions of early releases Feb. 8.
“Like Dr. Hayes said, we’re very blessed that we had our snow days worked in,” said Kendra Fennessey, Union R-XI director of academics.