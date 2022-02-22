Franklin County may be blanketed in snow yet again.
The National Weather Service is predicting accumulating wintry precipitation Wednesday and Thursday in Washington.
There’s a 40 percent chance that snow comes Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m., according to the weather service, and it will likely continue overnight until around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. That will likely total less than one inch. During the day Thursday there will likely be more snow, possibly mixed with sleet, for a total accumulation of 1 to 2 additional inches. Then Thursday night, there is a 50 percent chance of more snow before midnight. Friday will likely return to partly sunny conditions, ending the snow storm, according to the weather service.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will post road conditions on its online map at traveler.modot.org.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said they expect the storm to be rather typical.
“We’re ready to handle this winter event no problem,” Skornia said. “Nothing out of the ordinary.”
He said the best way citizens can help is by parking off-street if possible to allow plow trucks room to work.
Statewide, the Missouri State Highway Patrol also is recommending motorists stay home if the roads get bad.
Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the highway patrol will be monitoring the weather and increasing the amount of hours its officers work if necessary to assist stranded drivers and to handle winter-related car accidents.
He advised people follow weather forecasts and if the wintry weather compromises the road conditions, to stay off the roads if possible. This allows MoDOT to treat and plow the roads, and it allows the highway patrol more time to rescue stranded motorists.
This could be the area’s third major winter storm of the season. Skornia and Thompson said, from an emergency response standpoint, the past two went smoothly.
Skornia said the city plans to “repeat what’s already been done.”
“The major one we had a couple weeks ago went very well,” Thompson said referring to the winter storm that began on Wednesday Feb. 2 and brought 11.5 inches of snow over two days.
He said highway patrol officers who worked 12-hour shifts and National Guard personnel who were called in made that smooth response possible.
The more recent and less severe winter storm that brought icy conditions Thursday, Feb. 17, went even better, Thompson said.
St. Clair R-XIII, Superintendent Kyle Kruse said ahead of winter weather events like the one expected this week, he becomes “almost an amateur meteorologist.” He tracks systems on three websites and gets updates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and meets with custodians and maintenance staff to discuss preparations like de-icing chemical supplies.
Kruse expected school on Wednesday would not be impacted by the weather, but activities Wednesday night may require cancelation or postponement. He said he would likely be driving Wednesday night and Thursday morning to test road conditions. That’s when he said parents and students can expect to be notified of any schedule changes.
“The first priority is keeping kids safe,” he said.