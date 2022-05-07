May brings flowers and snow plows. At least that’s the case for Franklin County.
The county’s highway department recently received two dump trucks with snow plows — equipment it ordered more than a year ago — and they came with a hefty price increase.
The Franklin County Commission approved the purchase of the Mack tandem dump trucks with salt spreaders and plows on March 9, 2021, from Vanguard Truck Centers through Missouri Department of Transportation contracts, according to the agenda for the commission’s Tuesday meeting.
But, because of an increase in material costs from the time the order was made until the trucks started being assembled by Henderson Products, of Manchester, Iowa, the price tag increased by $30,517, making the total combined purchase price $430,777 for the two trucks.
In a letter to Franklin County, Henderson Products President Todd Fierro pointed to the impact of “global supply chain constraints” and “record levels of inflation” for the delay and cost increase.
“Henderson Products has absorbed a great deal of these increases over the months since the pandemic began,” Fierro wrote. “However, (with) the continued escalation in costs and in many cases, significant delays in chassis availability, we can no longer maintain this strategy. As a result, we respectfully request a pricing update on your current order.”
The county had little choice but to accept the 7 percent price increase, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told commissioners. “On the open market, there are no other vehicles that are even close to being ready,” he said.
In addition, the county has two other dump trucks that double as snow plows that were budgeted for this year but will now not be delivered until mid-2023, Grutsch said. “It’s just a supply-chain issue,” he said.
The new trucks give the county a total of 22 snow plows, Grutsch told The Missourian. They replace two plows that already had been taken out of service. The old trucks are expected to be put up for sale on the online Purple Wave Auctions.
Because of the delay, the county was short two plows in dealing with snow over the winter, Grutsch said.
“It presented a challenge,” he said. “We probably would have gotten to some of the roads a little quicker if we had more vehicles on the road to cover more area.”