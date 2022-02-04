Snow deep, but not as deep as 1982

Franklin county is digging out from the heaviest snowstorm in years this week but it pales in comparison to a storm that dumped up to 16 inches of snow on the region 40 years ago.
Both storms started the same way – with extended rain that turned to ice and then to heavy snow showers over a couple of days.
In 1982, the rain started on Jan. 30, a Saturday, and by the next morning up to 16 inches of snow was on the ground.
According to a front page story in the Feb. 3 edition of the Washington Missourian, “the 14-16 inches of snow in a 24-hour period was believed to be the most recorded here in about 70 years.”
Upward of 20 inches of snow were reported in areas to the southeast and southwest of Washington. Washington City crews worked round-the-clock over the weekend to clear snow. The Franklin County Highway Department began working Monday to clear county roads, but by nightfall Tuesday, only 50 to 60 percent of county roads had been plowed, according to the story.
Schools were still closed on that Wednesday, as were many businesses. It started snowing again on Wednesday, which hampered snow removal operations. Many cars were buried in snow.
The Missourian reported that the Franklin County Sheriff's department had to rescue six Girl Scouts and two leaders from St. Louis who were snowed in at a cabin at White's Acres in a remote area south of St. Clair. The scouts and their leaders arrived at the cabin on Saturday for a weekend in the woods and were unable to leave the area in their pick-up truck. They were rescued Monday evening.
The Jan. 30-31, 1982, storm was the third-heaviest snowfall ever recorded in the St. Louis region, beaten only by 20.4 inches on March 30-31, 1890, and 15.5 inches on Feb. 20, 1912, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Another five inches of snow fell the following Monday in Franklin County, making a total of 26 inches of snow in 10 days. Piles of snow reached 10 feet on some streets in Washington due to plowing and clearing work.