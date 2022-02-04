 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Snow deep, but not as deep as 1982

  • Updated
  • Comments
Digging Out
Buy Now

It was Monday before most people in Washington could start digging out cars, and cleaning of sidewalks, such as is shown here. This scene was on High Street, south of James Street.

 Staff Photo

Franklin county is digging out from the heaviest snowstorm in years this week but it pales in comparison to a storm that dumped up to 16 inches of snow on the region 40 years ago.

Both storms started the same way – with extended rain that turned to ice and then to heavy snow showers over a couple of days.

In 1982, the rain started on Jan. 30, a Saturday, and by the next morning up to 16 inches of snow was on the ground.

A Winter To Remember
Buy Now

Washington received another five inches of snow Monday night to bring the ten-day total to 26 inches. The total was higher at other places in this area. Cold temperatures continue also to make this a record-breaking winter in many respects. It is the most snow in a ten-day period for at least 70 years. A record low of 12 degrees below zero for February 10 was recorded in Washington Wednesday morning.

The Southwinds condominium development north of Fourteenth Street looked like this Tuesday morning as private snow plows and other equipment cleared streets and parking areas. Snow drifts contributed to the problems.

Some piles of snow in Washington are over ten feet high due to plowing and clearing work.

40 Years Ago - Wednesday, February 10, 1982

According to a front page story in the Feb. 3 edition of the Washington Missourian, “the 14-16 inches of snow in a 24-hour period was believed to be the most recorded here in about 70 years.”

Upward of 20 inches of snow were reported in areas to the southeast and southwest of Washington. Washington City crews worked round-the-clock over the weekend to clear snow. The Franklin County Highway Department began working Monday to clear county roads, but by nightfall Tuesday, only 50 to 60 percent of county roads had been plowed, according to the story.

Winter 1982
Buy Now

From 12 to 15 inches of snow fell in Washington Saturday night and Sunday in the heaviest snowfall here in many years.

Many cars were buried in snow, especially on city streets where snow plows worked to keep driving lanes open.

This car was parked on East Third Street.

Most activities were postponed Sunday due to the snow.

40 Years Ago - Washington Missourian - Wednesday, February 3, 1982

Schools were still closed on that Wednesday, as were many businesses. It started snowing again on Wednesday, which hampered snow removal operations. Many cars were buried in snow.

The Missourian reported that the Franklin County Sheriff's department had to rescue six Girl Scouts and two leaders from St. Louis who were snowed in at a cabin at White's Acres in a remote area south of St. Clair. The scouts and their leaders arrived at the cabin on Saturday for a weekend in the woods and were unable to leave the area in their pick-up truck. They were rescued Monday evening.

The Jan. 30-31, 1982, storm was the third-heaviest snowfall ever recorded in the St. Louis region, beaten only by 20.4 inches on March 30-31, 1890, and 15.5 inches on Feb. 20, 1912, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Another five inches of snow fell the following Monday in Franklin County, making a total of 26 inches of snow in 10 days. Piles of snow reached 10 feet on some streets in Washington due to plowing and clearing work.