When her new business opens this summer, Washington dentist Elizabeth Clary will add another example to the list of ways she is following in the footsteps of her father — also a dentist — who once owned a snow cone shop.
Clary grew up in Jacksonville, Illinois, and worked at the Tropical Sno there for several months before her dad bought the snow cone stand in the 1990s. She appreciates the irony of the contrast between her day job and her side hustle.
“Well that was always the joke, because my dad is also a dentist, and so people would always say to him ‘They’re getting in one line and then going to the next,’ ” she said.
Clary denied, however, that the diversification and vertical integration of her business represents any kind of inappropriate conflict of interest.
“You can always brush your teeth after you eat a snow cone,” she said.
While it was only last fall that Clary and her husband Andrew acquired the building at 705 E. 5th St., former site of Tuggles’ Motor Co., she has long dreamed of opening a snow cone shop.
“When I met my husband and we were talking about getting married, I told him this was something I wanted to do when we had kids. I obviously didn’t know where we were going to settle after we got married, but we settled here 18 years ago, and so I have always kind of had my eye out for it,” she said.
With her oldest daughter turning 13 soon, Clary said, she decided to get serious about her snow cone stand plans. Her memories of getting her first work experience at her dad’s business are a major reason why she has wanted to start her own, she said.
“I was the only one working there in my family and the owner said something to me about ‘Hey, maybe your dad might be interested in buying this because there’s four kids in your family, you could all work here.’ And I went home that day and told my dad and he was like ‘Where do I sign?’ He thought it was the best idea, so we bought the stand and we had it in our family for 12 years,” she said.
While Clary wants her own kids to work at her snow cone stand, the entry-level work opportunities will not be limited to her own family, she said.
“I want kids to work here. I mean even if this is their first job that they have, I think it’s a good entry-level job for a kid to get, to learn the responsibility, interacting with people. Nothing about this job is hard, but I think it’s just a good experience for them to have, even at a young age,” Clary said.
With the Tropical Sno sign now up on the building, the word is out that the snow cone stand will be opening soon, although Clary does not have a definite date set. Originally aiming for late May, Clary now thinks mid-June is more realistic as far as when she’ll be open for business.
“I hate to pin something down because I don’t want people coming at me with pitchforks,” she said.
So far, though, the feedback she’s heard about her plans for the snow cone stand has largely been positive.
“I think people are excited about it,” she said. “I know everybody really loved the Wash Mo Sno Co, and so hopefully they’ll give us a try and love us just as much.”
There are lots of places to buy snow cone syrup, Clary said, but she picked Tropical Sno because it has the best flavors. Individual Tropical Sno locations are also able to combine syrups to create new flavors, and Clary has some ideas for those as well, including a Tuggles snow cone flavor.
“We want to pay homage to what was here because I know it was, you know, kind of a landmark in Washington,” she said, adding that there are opportunities for other snow cones with a local flavor as well.
“We’ll probably have a Bluejay snow cone and a Knight snow cone, you know, maybe an Immanuel snow cone, something like that, just so that we bring in the community,” she said. “I’m totally open to suggestions. I think it’s fun to do stuff like that.”
While Clary is aiming for a summer opening for her snow cone shop, she is already looking at the possibility of keeping the business open year-round.
“I don’t see any reason why people can’t be addicted to snow cones just like they are ice cream in the winter,” she said. “There’s several businesses in town that stay open year-round that sell ice cream, so I don’t see why snow cones have to be any different. I mean, I would eat them all year.”
While getting the employee discount on snow cones for herself may be an added perk on top of collecting the shop’s profits, it is clear when talking to Clary that opening a snow cone stand is about much more for her than just money.
“There’s four kids in my family. We all had a summer job. It was a great place for our friends to hang out in the summertime. It just was a lot of fun,” she said. “I have a lot of good memories working there as a kid, and I wanted that for my children too. So once we saw that this place had come up for sale, my husband and I just knew it would be a perfect location and we jumped on it.”