When her new business opens this summer, Washington dentist Elizabeth Clary will add another example to the list of ways she is following in the footsteps of her father ­— also a dentist — who once owned a snow cone shop.

Clary grew up in Jacksonville, Illinois, and worked at the Tropical Sno there for several months before her dad bought the snow cone stand in the 1990s. She appreciates the irony of the contrast between her day job and her side hustle.