The haze lingering in the sky the past couple days around the St. Louis area, including in Franklin County, is smoke originating from wildfires in the western U.S. and southwestern Canada, according to the National Weather Service.
“This gives the sky a milky, hazy look to it,” said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.
It’s also responsible for the picturesque sunsets and sunrises around the area, he said, adding that the haze is expected to linger into this week.
The National Interagency Fire Center reported Friday that there were 83 large fires and complexes across the western half of the country that have burned 1.367 million acres in Idaho, Montana, Washington, California, Oregon, Alaska, Wyoming, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada and South Dakota. The largest of these fires, eastern Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, is over half the size of Rhode Island. More than 21,700 wildland firefighters and support staff are fighting the wildfires across the U.S.
According to an online interactive map created by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service, smoke from the fires has blanketed the continent, affecting air quality and prompting some warnings across the country.
The haze peaked Friday, when the air was deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” including people with asthma, heart disease or other ailments.
Whether this smoke will start traveling east over Missouri more frequently Glass said is up in the air. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the air quality for neighboring St. Louis and Jefferson counties was listed as moderate, and smoke-sensitive individuals were recommended to take precautions such as keeping outdoor activities light and short.
“Whether or not we see it again in the future depends on a number of factors,” Glass said, including the number of wildfires in the West and high altitude tailwinds.
According to The Associated Press, scientists said human-caused climate change has made the West much warmer and drier, which causes these fires to be more frequent and intense. Extreme conditions, they said, are often caused by a combination of unusually random, short-term and natural weather patterns that have been intensified by long-term climate change. However, special studies will need to be conducted to determine how much climate change is to blame for a single extreme weather event.