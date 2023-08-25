Franklin County is expecting a smaller than normal real estate tax sale on Monday, Aug. 28.
Around 250 properties will be auctioned Monday.
“It’s way down,” Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Friday morning. “Last year we offered 400 properties.”
The number of available properties could still decrease, since people who owe delinquent taxes on properties still had part of Friday and before the sale Monday to remit payment.
Trentmann partly credits contractor CivicSource with helping get more back taxes paid leading into the 2021 tax sale.
The number of properties available has declined by nearly 400 since the list of 646 properties came out in May, Trentmann said.
“From our starting numbers, we’ve had a higher percentage paid than we have in the past,” he said.
In 2022, Trentmann’s office used CivicSource to mail notices to anyone whose name came up on its title search for delinquent properties, at a cost to the county of $17 per mailing.
This year, the county expanded the role of New Orleans-based CivicSource. The county paid the firm $50 per search for the remainder of 2023, which is lower than CivicSource’s regular fee of $95 per search, according to previous Missourian reporting. Trentmann attributed the discount to the volume of searches.
“CivicSource did very well with notifications,” Trentmann said. “I definitely give them credit. They did what I hired them to do.”
The other factor in the lower number of properties available is that one man had 100 properties that were available in the 2022 tax sale that are no longer on the list, Trentmann said.
The sale starts at 10 a.m. Monday at the county commission’s second floor chambers at 400 E. Locust St. in Union. Participants have to first register at the collector’s office on the first floor.
“The highest bid wins,” Trentmann said.
Payments must be made on the day of the sale, and cash, money orders, cashier’s checks and certified bank checks will be accepted. No personal checks will be accepted.
Buyers at the tax sale are actually buying a lien with a right to claim the property after a year, since the previous property owners still have that amount of time to pay what is owed in back taxes.
At the 2022 tax sale, the county collected a total of $161,642 on the sale of 82 delinquent properties. In 2021, 86 delinquent properties sold for a record $589,005.
