The City of Washington’s Emergency Management Director, Mark Skornia, is retiring. The veteran volunteer firefighter was recognized with a proclamation from Mayor Doug Hagedorn at Monday’s city council meeting.

Skornia has served as emergency management director since 2017, although his public service career with the Washington Volunteer Fire Company dates back to August of 1980. He served as secretary from June 1982 to June 1984, first lieutenant from July 1984 to July 1988, second lieutenant from July 1989 to July 1990, captain from July 1990 to July 1997 and assistant chief from June 1997 to June 2017. He was appointed assistant chief and chief of operations in 2021 and will continue to serve in that volunteer role.

