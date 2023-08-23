The City of Washington’s Emergency Management Director, Mark Skornia, is retiring. The veteran volunteer firefighter was recognized with a proclamation from Mayor Doug Hagedorn at Monday’s city council meeting.
Skornia has served as emergency management director since 2017, although his public service career with the Washington Volunteer Fire Company dates back to August of 1980. He served as secretary from June 1982 to June 1984, first lieutenant from July 1984 to July 1988, second lieutenant from July 1989 to July 1990, captain from July 1990 to July 1997 and assistant chief from June 1997 to June 2017. He was appointed assistant chief and chief of operations in 2021 and will continue to serve in that volunteer role.
“It is with great admiration and respect, we honor Mark Skornia, a valued employee of the city of Washington, on this occasion of his retirement after six years of dedicated service to the city as emergency management director,” Hagedorn said.
“We’re going to miss you, buddy,” he added.
In accepting the proclamation from Hagedorn, Skornia also thanked the city council.
“Thank you, council, for giving me the opportunity to work here the past six years,” he said. “It’s just been quite a ride, been a lot of fun.”
Following Skornia’s recognition Monday, the Washington Fire Department also commented on his retirement.
“Tonight, WFD was happy to attend the Washington City Council meeting to see our own Assistant Chief Mark Skornia receive a Mayor’s Proclamation for his service as the City of Washington’s Emergency Management Director. Mark will be retiring soon from his city position, and we will miss the outstanding service that he provided for all of us,” the WFD posted on Facebook.
Skornia’s last day with the city is Sept. 1. Later during Monday’s meeting, City Administrator Darren Lamb discussed the search for Skornia’s replacement.
“We are in the process, we’ll be doing interviews tomorrow to replace Mark Skornia, our emergency management director,” Lamb said. “We have some candidates that our committee is going to go ahead and interview, so we’ll be providing more information as we move through that process.”
Skornia is the city’s second emergency management director. Former Washington Fire Chief Bill Halmich was the first, serving from 2006 through 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.