The Six Flags Entertainment Corp., which owns and operates Six Flags St. Louis along with 18 other amusement parks across North America, announced it will eliminate 10 percent of its full-time workers nationwide.
In a notice filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Oct. 13, Six Flags announced that approximately 240 full-time employees across the U.S. would be laid off. The company anticipates it will pay around $1.5 million in severance during the third quarter of 2020 and $3 million during the fourth quarter.
The company did not disclose how many employees at the Eureka park would be impacted by the layoffs, and attempts by The Missourian to reach a park representative were unsuccessful Thursday morning.
After an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the park, which normally opens for the season in the spring, opened to members and season-ticket holders only on June 22. Other patrons could visit starting June 25. The park is currently open with safety measures in place. Patrons must wear masks and get their temperatures checked at the entrance.