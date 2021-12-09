On Sunday, the almost 40-member Washington Civic Chorus joyfully and triumphantly returned to a holiday tradition that, until the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has been a December staple for eight-plus decades. The chorus held its 85th Christmas concert, performing 14 songs to an audience of more than 100 listeners at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
“We pride ourselves on the fact that this is a way, because it’s always the first Sunday in December, for people to kick off their Christmas season,” said Ken Tucker, who’s directed the group since 2008. “Since we weren’t able to sing last year, it was exciting for us to be able to do this this year.”
The concert was free, with a freewill offering being taken during the intermission. A video of the concert is available at the St. Peter’s YouTube page.
The choir is a volunteer group that rehearses every Monday from after Labor Day through the Christmas show. Members are not required to audition.
Some members have been with the chorus for several decades, and Tucker said the group also adds a couple new faces each year. Members include people of different ages and professions, and though some also sing with a church choir or other musical ensemble, some members haven’t sung for years prior to joining.
Sunday’s show opened with “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” an original Latin hymn that dates back to eighth- and ninth-century monasteries and was translated into English in 1861. The first half of the performance also included: “As With Gladness Men of Old,” an English hymn dating from 1859; “Seek, to Us a Child is Born”; “Were You There in Bethlehem?”; and “Mary, Mary.” The choir sang the Jack Schrader arrangement of the popular “Mary, Did You Know?” before closing the first part with “The Birthday of a King.”
The second half featured well-known Christmas favorites, including “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire),” “Nuttin’ For Christmas,” and “Joy to the World.” The performance of “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” elicited loud laughs from the audience. The group also sang “Everywhere Christmas Tonight” and “Christmas Dreams” before closing the show with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“I just think it’s a great (event),” said audience member Norma Klemme, of Union. “It really gets you in the Christmas spirit.”