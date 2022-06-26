UPDATE: State Rep. John Simmons told The Missourian Friday that Gov. Mike Parson will sign House Bill 1878 Wednesday, June 29, in Jefferson City.
ORIGiNAL STORY: State Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, is still waiting to hear if and when Gov. Mike Parson will sign the bill he sponsored that includes requirements for a government-issued photo identification to be able to vote in Missouri.
“He’s looking over it — he’s got a lot of bills on his desk that he looks at ahead of time,” Simmons said Monday. “I’ve heard him make public comments that he anticipates signing it.”
House Bill 1878, as originally filed, was identical to the bill Simmons filed in 2021 in response to the Missouri Supreme Court’s January 2020 ruling that allowed Missourians to vote using non-photo IDs, such as current utility bills and bank statements. The ruling struck down part of legislation created after a 2016 constitutional amendment passed with 63 percent of the vote.
Parson said May 18 that he would “certainly” sign the elections bill, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
The governor has an internal deadline in early July for when he likes to get bills signed, Simmons said.
With the Legislature adjourned, the governor has 45 days to sign or veto the bill, which was delivered to him May 18, according to state Constitution.
“Sometimes he doesn’t even officially sign it,” Simmons said. “It automatically becomes law if he doesn’t actually veto it.”
It takes time for the governor’s staff to go through bills to make sure everything is constitutional, with no discrepancies or other technicalities that could lead to a veto, Simmons said.
“It’s very, very normal,” Simmons said of a bill taking more than a month to be signed. “A lot of bills don’t get signed until the middle of the summer here.”
Simmons is excited to have the bill approved by the House and Senate. He has been working on a photo ID bill for several years, and said this is the first bill of any kind that he was the lead sponsor of that has made it this far.
“I think we have a pretty good system in our state already, but I think the last election showed we always ought to take a look and put our legislation or elections laws under the microscope a little bit and see where there were some gaps. And there were some gaps in a lot of states, and I think we filled some of those gaps,” he said.
Simmons’ initial House Bill 1878 only discussed photo ID requirements, while also giving people without a photo ID an opportunity to vote with a provisional ballot if the voter returns that day with a photo ID or if the voter’s signature can be verified based on voting records. The Senate made additions to it that required the House to pass it again.
Simmons’ bill grew from seven pages to more than 80 when it was combined in a Senate committee with a bill sponsored by Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, according to the Missouri Independent.
The legislation also would ban private donations to fund elections, with the exception of some in-kind donations such as water or face masks for election workers, according to The Associated Press.
The bill also includes a Democratic-sponsored amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.
“I sent the Senate, kind of, a blank slate with just voter ID and nothing else,” Simmons said. “It was really the Senate that had to do the negotiations and get agreement between the Republicans and some of the Democrats who wanted to, kind of, filibuster the bill.”
Simmons said he sat in on about 10 hours of Senate debate until a compromise was reached. The bill then came back to the House for additional approval.
The bill was sent to the governor shortly before the May 20 deadline for legislation to pass.
“It was close, but we got it done,” he said.
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker, the county’s top election official, told The Missourian in January that he supports Simmons’ bill.
Supporters of Simmons’ bill said during committee discussions that photo ID requirements reduce voter fraud and that studies show voter turnout is not affected “at all” by photo ID requirements. They added that the Secretary of State’s Office has a “perfect track record” in helping voters get a photo ID, according to documents associated with the bill.
But opponents said there have been no cases of voter impersonation fraud since around 2006. They added that older voters often lack identification and getting it can be a long process.
Opponents also called the signature matching process for provisional ballots “unreliable and not objective.”
The governor’s office provided the following comment after The Missourian’s print deadline: “HB 1878 is still going through the review process.”