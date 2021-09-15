After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franklin County Silver Games are back this week.
The games, which has age groups for people in their 50s through their 90s and up, started Saturday with pickleball competition in Pacific. After swimming was held Sunday in Washington, Monday’s competition included golf in St. Clair and bocce, horseshoes and cornhole in Union.
“It’s great that we have it back,” said Marilyn Boehm, 79, of Clover Bottom.
Boehm has competed in the Silver Games for 10 years. Although she agreed with the decision to cancel the 2020 event, she was happy to see her friends Monday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Union.
The games, which are being held for the 31st time, have 190 participants from several area counties.
The games are intended to help get seniors active, said Mary Ann Boyce, president of the Franklin County Silver Games. They include events at multiple skill levels, with track and field scheduled for Wednesday in Pacific, bridge being played Thursday in Union and events wrapping up Friday with dance competitions, also in Union.
“Almost everybody can do cornhole, washers and bocce,” Boyce said of the three competitions that took place Monday in Union.
While new events are added to the Silver Games, others go away. Boyce hopes former events like water volleyball will someday be able to return if interest picks up.
Barbara Voss, 91, of Washington, was playing bocce, or Italian lawn bowling, on Monday. But she really looked forward to Wednesday’s bowling competition at Oasis Lanes in Union.
“I just like to throw the ball and compete,” she said. “We’re all competitive, or we wouldn’t be here. We all want to win.”
Doing the little things to keep healthy is key to being able to compete into your 90s, Voss said.
“If you eat right and don’t sit too much,” she said. “Go every day.”
Ann Wildt, 70, of Washington, enjoyed meeting new people at her first Silver Games. “I think the people that run it should get gold medals,” she said. “They put a lot of work into it.”
Then there are veterans of senior competitions. George Ruh, 79, of Ballwin, has competed at statewide senior games in Missouri and Illinois, as well as numerous county games, including in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.
“The people are just so nice. They’re so accepting, and they’re so much fun to be around, no matter what part of the state I go to,” he said.
For a schedule of events, visit franklincosilvergames.com.
Jennifer Smith, 61, of Wildwood, decided to participate in the Silver Games after talking to friends at the Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center. She is happy she did — and not only because she won a gold medal in cornhole.
“You meet the nicest people,” she said. “It’s a great way to spend the day outside. There’s great camaraderie, great competition. It’s just a super way to meet people your age.”