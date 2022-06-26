The left turn lane from westbound Highway 100 to turn on to Highway 47 south in Washington is closed because of a signal malfunction, according to the Washington Police Department.
According to police, the Missouri Department of Transportation told them the signal will not be fixed until Monday.
On Sunday afternoon, a MoDOT truck was parked at the intersection.
While he did not have specifics on the incident, Stephen O'Connor, MoDOT's area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said that, if a worker is on site, they are trying to fix the problem.
"They can usually get it figured out," O'Connor said.