Signal issues

A Missouri Department of Transportation worker stands near the intersection of Highways 100 and 47 in Washington on Sunday afternoon. The left turn lane from 100 west to 47 south was closed because of a signal malfunction.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The left turn lane from westbound Highway 100 to turn on to Highway 47 south in Washington is closed because of a signal malfunction, according to the Washington Police Department.

According to police, the Missouri Department of Transportation told them the signal will not be fixed until Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, a MoDOT truck was parked at the intersection.

While he did not have specifics on the incident, Stephen O'Connor, MoDOT's area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said that, if a worker is on site, they are trying to fix the problem.

"They can usually get it figured out," O'Connor said.

