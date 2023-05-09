After months of discussions, the Washington Planning & Zoning Commission formalized their recommendations to the City Council for new short-term rental restrictions in Washington.
At the zoning commission’s meeting on Monday, the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend a 150-foot buffer between short-term rental properties that are located outside of the city’s historic business district.
The R-2 Overlay District, where special use permits for short-term rentals will be required, stretches broadly from High Street east toward MacArthur Street and from the riverfront south to Eighth Street in some areas, although there are large areas within those boundaries that are zoned commercially, where special use permits will not be required. Properties on the west side of High Street between James Street and Aquatic Circle Drive are also included in the R-2 Overlay District.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said 150 feet is about half of a typical city block in Washington, while 300 feet, another distance of a buffer zone that the commission was previously considering implementing, is roughly the length of an entire city block.
“Obviously not all of our blocks are exactly the same,” Maniaci said.
The zoning commission also recommended that the city continue to require special use permits for any short-term rental that would operate outside of the city’s downtown area. No special use permit is required for properties in commercial districts.
The zoning commission also backed plans to require special use permits only be issued for short-term rental properties that are not owner-occupied properties. Guests at those properties can only stay for 30 days or less and at least one off-street parking space must be available per bedroom.
Separately from the short-term rental discussion, the commission also recommended changes Monday to the city’s special use permit process, allowing permits to potentially be revoked.
“It’s not specifically pertaining to anything with short-term lodging, it’s just allowing that special use permits can be revoked in the future, which is something we’ve had issues with in the past,” Maniaci said. “Rather than just ticketing over and over again, this way if there’s an issue, we can bring them back to (planning and zoning) and council for revocation.”
A public hearing on the Planning & Zoning Commission’s short-term rental recommendations will be held during the June 5 council meeting, Maniaci said.
City officials noted Monday that nothing is set in stone, and even if the Planning & Zoning Commission’s short-term rental recommendations are approved by the council, changes to the city’s short-term rental regulations can be made later.
“From the get-go, our first presentation with this was this can be a step one, and this could be amended,” Maniaci said.
“Just let me say, I know we’re trying to balance things out here, and I think we have some good ideas,” said Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Tom Holdmeier, “but this could be changed in the future.”
These restrictions all come as the city moves into the final weeks of a six-month long moratorium on issuing any special use permits for new short-term rental properties in Washington. The moratorium is set to expire Aug. 21, though it could be lifted sooner if city leaders agree on proposed revisions to the city’s codes governing short-term rentals.