Short-term rentals public hearing
Nat Hammond, right, speaks during a public hearing on the topic of short-term rental regulations at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting.

City officials once again heard public input on proposed changes to the zoning code related to short-term rentals at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting, although the council took no action on the new rules. 

In introducing the topic Monday, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci noted that the city placed a moratorium on new short-term rentals in February, and has now had more than three months to study the issue.