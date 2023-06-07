City officials once again heard public input on proposed changes to the zoning code related to short-term rentals at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting, although the council took no action on the new rules.
In introducing the topic Monday, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci noted that the city placed a moratorium on new short-term rentals in February, and has now had more than three months to study the issue.
In May, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved its recommendation for changes to how the city regulates the rentals, which are typically booked through mobile apps like Airbnb or Vrbo.
If the commission’s recommendation is approved, short-term rentals will continue to be permitted by right, meaning owners would not need a special use permit, in commercially zoned areas downtown (zoning districts C-1, C-2, C-2 overlay, and C-3). Short-term rentals in those areas would also not be required to be 150 feet apart, which would become a requirement for those permitted in residential areas.
Maniaci noted that one of the more recent developments in the proposed code changes is the definition of short-term rentals as being non-owner-occupied in addition to being rentals where guests stay for 30 days or less.
“That was an important designation that we didn’t have before,” he said.
New non-owner-occupied short-term rentals would be allowed, if their owners obtain a special use permit, in the R-2 overlay and R-3 multi-family zoning districts downtown. Short-term lodging facilities that are owner-occupied, what Maniaci called “a more traditional bed and breakfast,” would continue to be allowed in residential districts throughout the city as long as their owners obtain special use permits.
Another key component of the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation is that new short-term rentals cannot be within 150 feet of an existing short-term rental. Maniaci noted that block sizes vary, but “150 feet is pretty generally half of a block,” he said, adding that the city considered requiring short-term rentals to be even further apart, with a 300- or 500-foot buffer between them.
Maniaci noted that the city also considered capping the total number of short-term rentals allowed in the city, but the 150-foot buffer requirement would effectively cap the number anyway.
Existing short-term rentals would be grandfathered in, Maniaci said, but new non-owner-occupied short-term rentals would not be permitted in residential areas outside of downtown.
“If it is owner-occupied, then it can still be in any other residential zoned district,” he said.
Several residents spoke during the public hearing on the proposed changes Monday, with some saying they favored less restrictive rules, and others saying they preferred regulations that would keep short-term rentals out of residential neighborhoods.
“The city of Washington has only 35 operating short-term rentals in the city limits. With over 6,000 housing units, short-term rentals are barely 0.6 percent of the housing and a much-needed lodging option for visitors,” said Kim Obermark.
“I understand and support reasonable regulations for short-term rentals. However, the proposed regulation is severely restricting property rights of homeowners in the city of Washington, Missouri, and effectively placing an unreasonably low cap on the number of short-term rentals,” she added.
Nat Hammond similarly said that short-term rentals help alleviate the city’s need for temporary lodging.
“In 2018, the City of Washington spent $12,000 to determine if more lodging was needed,” he said. “The study concluded that more than 100 hotel rooms needed to be added to meet the demand, and that was five years ago.”
Local resident Bonnie Martin, however, said she supports the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendations, calling the plan “a wonderful compromise.”
“What this does is give peace to the people who live in the residential neighborhoods. That’s where we all bought our homes. I looked at the zoning map published by the city when we purchased our home, and that was a deciding factor in where we lived, because we didn’t want to live where there was business,” Martin said.
“The residents, they have rights as well, and that’s where they bought their homes — in a residential neighborhood, to be amongst neighbors, not somebody else’s customers.”
Another resident, Mike McFatrich, said while he is “not particularly enamored with this solution,” he still supports it.
“I think this is a compromise,” he said.
Following the public comments, Ward 1 Councilman Al Behr thanked those who spoke.
“Thanks everybody for your input tonight, because it’s important to hear all the different sides of everything as we sit here and think about it,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke noted that the short-term rental issue has been discussed at length.
“I would just like to say thank you to the Planning & Zoning Commission,” he said. “I know it was a few months worth of meetings and public hearings, etcetera. I was a part of some of those in the mayor’s absence, but a lot of intelligent conversations went into making it happen.”
Noting that short-term rental regulations have been discussed and debated extensively, Maniaci said that even if the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendations are approved, the rules could still be changed in the future if necessary.
“Our zoning code is always a living document,” he said.