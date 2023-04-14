After nearly two hours of public testimony and discussion, the Washington Planning & Zoning Commission decided Wednesday they needed more information before moving forward with proposed short-term rental reforms.
“I would rather wait, get some more data, some more information,” said Zoning Commissioner John Borgmann. “I’m a details guy.”
While both advocates and critics of short-term rentals left the meeting feeling frustrated that the zoning commission took no action on Wednesday, Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the talks were beneficial.
“It is always productive to get more input, to get more specific data in order to make the right decision,” Maniaci told The Missourian after the conclusion of the public hearing, which featured nearly a dozen speakers.
The public hearing came as Washington joins a growing list of cities, including Houston, Texas; Flagstaff, Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana; Columbia, South Carolina; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and others across the U.S. that are grappling with how to regulate the rise of short-term rentals within their respective communities.
“Right now, it is too easy to open a short-term rental in Washington,” said Maniaci, who on Wednesday said that between 35 and 40 short-term rentals are currently operating in Washington.
In February, the Washington City Council implemented a six-month moratorium on issuing any special use permits for short-term rentals in Washington. Special use permits are required for any short-term rentals operating outside of the designated downtown district. Short-term rental operators can open new rentals in the downtown district even with the moratorium.
“We are trying to be proactive and to find a solution that works for everyone, which is why we need to take the time to do this right,” Maniaci said. “Because the concerns of the residents are valid that putting them in certain neighborhoods are not a good fit, but so are the concerns about the need for additional overnight lodging options in Washington.”
A 2018 market analysis found that Washington could support an additional 120-room hotel and a 300-person conference center.
“Since then, we have added 12 hotel rooms and I can assure you that the need for additional hotel rooms has only grown,” Maniaci said.
Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Emily Underdown Hopkins agreed.
“We lose out on a ton of conferences that want to come just because we don’t have the rooms or the convention space,” Underdown Hopkins said.
On Wednesday, the zoning commission continued to review three different proposals that were initially presented by Maniaci last month as part of three different scenarios.
In the first proposal, short-term rentals would be allowed to operate in any commercially-zoned property in Washington. They would also be allowed to operate, if they receive a special use permit, in areas included in the R-2 Overlay District. This district stretches from High Street east toward MacArthur Street and from the riverfront south to Eighth Street in certain areas. Properties on the west side of High Street between James Street and Aquatic Circle Drive are also included in the district.
The second proposal would include the same areas, but impose distance requirements of either 150 feet or 300 feet. In the third proposal, a new short-term lodging overlay district, known as a tourism district, would be utilized.
The speakers who addressed the zoning commission offered a wide array of opinions, with some speaking in favor of the restrictions and some speaking in opposition to the proposed regulations.
Tyann Marcink, owner of Missouri Haus vacation rentals in Washington, urged the zoning commission to allow short-term vacation rentals anywhere within the city limits.
“Anyone who owns property in Washington, give them the opportunity to exercise their property rights (by having a vacation rental),” Marcink said. She also encouraged the zoning commission to at least extend the proposed zone, allowing short-term rentals beyond MacArthur Street, where it is currently shown to stop.
“By closing the east end of town (to short-term rentals), you are missing out on a lot of tourism (opportunities),” Marcink said.
Bonnie Martin, a Washington resident, told the zoning commission that allowing short-term rentals throughout the city would be “scary” for a city that she said was undergoing a housing crisis.
“Yes, we need tourism,” Martin said. “But we also need people to live here to work the jobs out in the industrial parks.”
Martin said the skyrocketing cost of real estate in Washington is being driven even higher by short-term rentals. The high prices, Martin said, are pricing some long-time Washington families out of the city.
“Families who have lived here for generations are seeing that their youngest members can’t buy a house here. When that happens we’ve lost our legacy as a city,” Martin said. “And for what, $25 a night in additional tax revenue? That can’t be what we are about.”
Other speakers touted how short-term rentals have saved historic buildings from demolition, or brought vibrancy back to homes that were deteriorating.
“That house (used as a short-term rental) is going to look as good, if not better, than the one next door to it, because the owners need it to be pristine for it to be booked,” said Gayle Beckman, who operates three short-term rentals in Washington.
Since 2019, Beckman’s short-term rentals have brought more than 2,100 people to Washington and generated more than $40,000 in tax revenue for the city’s hotel and motel tax.
“Rules and regulations are necessary, I think we all recognize that. ... My personal stake is that we need the tourism overlay district,” Underdown Hopkins told The Missourian after the hearing. Underdown Hopkins was one of several who spoke in favor of expanding the areas that short-term rentals could operate in the city.
“Using current, pre-determined zoning boundaries for short-term lodging is overlooking areas in Washington that are vital to our tourism industry,” Underdown Hopkins said. She specifically urged the zoning commission to extend the allowable boundaries for short-term rentals to include areas west of High Street, including neighborhoods on State, James, Fair and Horn streets.
According to Underdown Hopkins, allowing homeowners in these neighborhoods to utilize their properties as short-term rentals during the week of the Washington Town & Country Fair could be a boon for an already blossoming tourism industry in the city that saw its hotel occupancy tax generate about $250,000 last year. That’s up 22.8 percent over 2021’s receipts of $193,000, Underdown Hopkins said.
“Washington can and will continue to grow, but I do believe that cutting off the short-term rentals can potentially hinder that growth,” Underdown Hopkins said.