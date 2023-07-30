Pepsi Main Stage performances at the Washington Town & Country Fair will wrap up with a Sunday evening show by legendary Kansas City classic rock bands Shooting Star and Missouri.
Shooting Star was formed in the 1970s by Bill Guffey, Van McLain, Steve Thomas, Ron Verlin, Charles Waltz and Gary West.
They were the first rock band to be signed by Virgin Records, which was co-founded by billionaire Richard Branson, according to Missourian archives.
Their debut album, “Shooting Star” featured a number of songs, including “You Got What I Need,” “Tonight,” “Bring It On” and “Last Chance,” that became mainstays on rock radio stations throughout the U.S. and particularly K-SHE 95 in St. Louis. While “You Got What I Need” peaked at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts following its release, the album spent 14 weeks on the music charts, eventually reaching No. 147 on the rock charts.
The band has toured with some of rock’s biggest stars, including ZZ Top, Journey, Jefferson Starship, REO Speedwagon, John Mellencamp, Kansas and others.
The band split in the late 1980s, but reunited in the 1990s. In 2006, the band released their eighth album, “Circles.” It was the last album to feature original bassist Ron Verlin, who retired from the band in 2009.
The band’s ninth album, “Into the Night,” was released in July 2015 shortly before original band member Van McLain tested positive for West Nile Fever and was hospitalized for more than eight months recovering from the virus. The band then became inactive for several years, before ultimately performing before a sold-out crowd in Kansas City in 2019.
The band — which now includes Steve Thomas, drums; Dennis Laffoon, keyboard and vocals; Janet Jamison, violin and vocals; Todd Pettygrove, vocals and guitar; and Chet Galloway, lead guitar and vocals — has stayed active since.
Shooting Star still performs with big name bands, including Kansas, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and the Little River Band, according to its website.
Shooting Star will take the Pepsi Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, with Missouri opening the show at 6 p.m.
Missouri was formed in 1977 by Gary West, who was also a member of Shooting Star. Also helping to found the band were Alan Cohen, Lane Turner and Bill Larson.
The band experienced early success with their song “Movin’ On,” which helped land them the chance to open Willie Nelson’s 1978 Fourth of July Picnic concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They later toured with Ted Nugent, Rush, Van Halen, REO Speedwagon and Golden Earring.
Missouri includes founding members Lane Turner on guitar, Bill Larson on drums and Randall Platt on keyboards, Turner said. Newer members are Dean Folz on bass, Rusty Crewse on guitar and lead vocalist Frank Drummond.
Shooting Star and Missouri still play a number of shows together, including recent concerts in Chesterfield, Kansas City and Kearney.
The Shooting Star/Missouri concert is the final one on the Pepsi Main Stage, with fireworks to follow at 9 p.m.
